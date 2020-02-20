Breaking: Bullish Aussie Unemployment Rate back to 5.3% vs 5.2% expected, AUD slides

- AUD lower on the unemployment rate miss of 0.1%.
- Full-time employment was very strong as was participation rate (cushioning the Unemployment Rate miss).
- Bids in AUD/USD ahead of 0.6650 and improving risk appetite should cushion fall.
- AUD/NZD at critical support structure, 1.0450.
The Australian labour force data has been released. The emphasis that the Reserve Bank of Australia has put on the report lies with the unemployment rate. There has been a bullish trend to date which has given rise to the speculation that the RBA will not cut rates in the immediate future, supporting AUD higher.
Aussie jobs data in full
- Australia Jan Employment +13.5k s/adj (Reuters poll: +10.0k).
- Australia Jan Unemployment rate +5.3 %, s/adj (Reuters poll: +5.2).
- Australia Jan Full time employment +46.2k s/adj.
- Australia Jan Participation rate +66.1 %, s/adj (Reuters poll: +66.0 pct).
AUD reaction
- AUD/USD reaction: In the preview, by Valeria Bednarik, the Cheif analyst at FXStreet, AUD/USD was forecasted to be at risk of breaking through an over one-decade low of 0.6661. As a result of the data, AUD/USD has fallen to a low of 0.6669 release. It was around 0.6690 before the data and slipped to 0.6668 briefly. Bids ahead of 0.6650 and improving risk appetite should cushion fall.
- AUD/NZD reaction: Following the analysis prior to the event, AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears looking for a break to 1.0390, although bullish outlook constructive to 1.05 handle, AUD/NZD has indeed fallen back to 1.0450 support structure from 1.0470 prior to the release.
Unemployment Rate in decline
Editor's notes
Markets were looking for the unemployment rate to nudge higher from 5.1% in December to 5.2% in January whereby the unemployment rate printed below consensus in Nov and Dec, falling from 5.3% to 5.1% over those months. A lower print than 5.2% or 5.1% will be highly bullish for AUD going forward, just wasn't to be this time around.
Description
The Unemployment Rate release by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labour force. If the rate hikes, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labour market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Statement by Philip Lowe, Governor: Monetary Policy Decision
The unemployment rate declined in December to 5.1 per cent. It is expected to remain around this level for some time, before gradually declining to a little below 5 per cent in 2021. Wages growth is subdued and is expected to remain at around its current rate for some time yet. A further gradual lift in wages growth would be a welcome development and is needed for inflation to be sustainably within the 2–3 per cent target range. Taken together, recent outcomes suggest that the Australian economy can sustain lower rates of unemployment and underemployment,
Additional focus for AUD
Markets are also concerned for the coronavirus. AUD can recover on bullish sentiment related to positive developments, as described here: Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the global economies and FX?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops following higher than expected Aussie Unemployment Rate
AUD/USD fails to cheer an increase in Employment Change. The pair declines to 0.6678 after flashing the intra-day low of 0.6668 as Australia’s employment data disappoints Aussie traders on early Thursday.
USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00
USD/JPY seesaws around 111.30 at the start of Asian session. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months the previous day as Chinese authorities manage to placate traders. The pair consolidates gains following FOMC minutes.
Gold: Pulls back amid overbought RSI, multiple upside barriers ahead
Gold prices decline to $1,606 during the early Thursday. The yellow metal surged to the highest since March 2013 the previous day but failed to hold onto gains due to the overbought RSI conditions.
WTI upside remains capped by $53.00 ahead of API
WTI oil stays upbeat, following the run-up to the monthly high before a few minutes, as taking rounds to $53.70 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The black gold recently benefited from the weekly inventory data from the API.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.