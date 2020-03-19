  • AUD/USD falling in early Asia in illiquid market conditions.
  • RBA pulling out all of the stops, pledging it would do "whatever is necessary".

AUD/USD has been sliding in early Asia and has broken to test below the 0.57 handle, travelling from a high of 0.57.44 to a low of 0.5674. The Reserve Bank of Australia has added A$4.2B to the banking system in the repo market although the catalyst for the move is likely to be down tot he fact how illiquid the Fx market is in Asia these day's and sizable orders are having greater impacts. 

The COVID-19 is will likely have a major hit to economic Australia's activity and incomes which will involve "significant job losses", ­Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has told us, pledging that the central bank will do "whatever is necessary" (an echo of the Europeans) to help businesses and households navigate their way through the coronavirus crisis. Indeed, rates will be at historic lows for the foreseeable future after the RBA cut to the lower bound of 0.25 per cent in another emergency meeting this week from 0.5 per cent while warning that the impact on the economy from the ­pandemic and measures taken to contain the spread of the virus would be ­severe, but expressed faith that the damage would prove temporary.

The unemployment rate slipped back to 5.1% in February

Meanwhile,  Australia’s unemployment rate slipped back to 5.1% in February as employment rose 27k, but obviously this is seen as very dated information and the focus remains on COVIC-19 economic disruptions. 

AUD/USD levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5705
Today Daily Change -0.0069
Today Daily Change % -1.20
Today daily open 0.5774
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.645
Daily SMA50 0.6648
Daily SMA100 0.6758
Daily SMA200 0.6804
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6029
Previous Daily Low 0.5701
Previous Weekly High 0.6686
Previous Weekly Low 0.6122
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5826
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5904
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.564
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5507
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5313
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5968
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6162
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6296

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

