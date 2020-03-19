- AUD/USD falling in early Asia in illiquid market conditions.
- RBA pulling out all of the stops, pledging it would do "whatever is necessary".
AUD/USD has been sliding in early Asia and has broken to test below the 0.57 handle, travelling from a high of 0.57.44 to a low of 0.5674. The Reserve Bank of Australia has added A$4.2B to the banking system in the repo market although the catalyst for the move is likely to be down tot he fact how illiquid the Fx market is in Asia these day's and sizable orders are having greater impacts.
The COVID-19 is will likely have a major hit to economic Australia's activity and incomes which will involve "significant job losses", Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has told us, pledging that the central bank will do "whatever is necessary" (an echo of the Europeans) to help businesses and households navigate their way through the coronavirus crisis. Indeed, rates will be at historic lows for the foreseeable future after the RBA cut to the lower bound of 0.25 per cent in another emergency meeting this week from 0.5 per cent while warning that the impact on the economy from the pandemic and measures taken to contain the spread of the virus would be severe, but expressed faith that the damage would prove temporary.
The unemployment rate slipped back to 5.1% in February
Meanwhile, Australia’s unemployment rate slipped back to 5.1% in February as employment rose 27k, but obviously this is seen as very dated information and the focus remains on COVIC-19 economic disruptions.
AUD/USD levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5705
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20
|Today daily open
|0.5774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.645
|Daily SMA50
|0.6648
|Daily SMA100
|0.6758
|Daily SMA200
|0.6804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6029
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6686
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6122
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5904
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.564
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5313
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5968
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6296
AUD/USD: Back below 0.5750 amid fresh US dollar strength
AUD/USD extends the pullback from 0.5900 while declining to 0.5725 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. While efforts from the US Fed to shore the US dollar supplies dragged the greenback earlier, fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) updates help it regain the strength.
EUR/USD tumbles in 37-month lows and prints largest daily decline since June 2018
EUR/USD broke to fresh 2020 lows on exceptional USD demand as the spot is trading in 37-month lows. The euro recorded its worst daily decline against the dollar since June 2018. The spot is pressuring the 1.0662 support while under heavy bearish pressure below the main SMAs.
Coronavirus market turmoil explained: Dollar, stocks, gold, oil, and more
Financial markets are experiencing elevated volatility in all assets amid the spread of coronavirus, lockdowns that governments impose, and policy responses from central banks and policymakers.
Gold bottoming in the $1,460s although CTAs switch net short
Gold is looking for a bottom having dropped significantly this month from a high of $1,703 to a low of $1,451.08, trading today between a corrective range of $1,464.37 and $1,501.20/oz.
WTI consolidates a 20% gain, holds near $25.00
Crude oil prices are rising sharply on Thursday but still not enough to erase Wednesday’s losses. As of writing, WTI trades at $25.00 a barrel, up 21% for the day.