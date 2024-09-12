AUD/USD fails ahead of 0.6700 mark, stalls its recovery from multi-week low set on Wednesday

- AUD/USD attracts some intraday sellers on reports that China will cut mortgage rates this month.
- Diminishing odds for a larger Fed rate cut underpins the USD and further contributes to the slide.
- Bets for the start of the Fed’s policy-easing cycle, the upbeat mood caps the buck and lends support.
The AUD/USD pair retreats around 40 pips from the vicinity of the 0.6700 mark, or a fresh weekly high set earlier this Thursday and drops to a daily low during the first half of the European session. Spot prices, for now, seem to have stalled the recovery from a four-week trough touched on Wednesday and currently trade around the 0.6670-0.6665 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Reports that China will cut interest rates on $5 trillion mortgages as soon as this month to try and bolster consumption activity revive concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. This, in turn, weighs on antipodean currencies, including the Australian Dollar (AUD), which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) strength, turn out to be key factors behind the sharp intraday downfall.
The crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Wednesday indicated that consumer prices in the US are easing overall. That said, the core CPI suggests that the underlying inflation remains sticky and dashed hopes for a larger rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week. This leads to an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and lifts the Greenback back closer to the monthly peak.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the US central bank will begin its policy-easing cycle and lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points at each of the three remaining policy meetings in 2024. This, along with the upbeat market mood, keeps a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven buck and offers some support to the risk-sensitive Aussie. Traders now look to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for a fresh impetus.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.1000 ahead of ECB policy announcements
EUR/USD is gyrating in a tight range above 1.1000 in Asian trading on Thursday. Traders assess the latest US CPI inflation data, bracing for the ECB policy announcements amid a positive risk sentiment and sustained US Dollar strength.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3050, US data in focus
GBP/USD is recovering from three-week lows to trade near 1.3050 in the European morning on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by persisting risk flows and a pause in the US CPI-led Dollar rebound. The focus now shifts to the US PPI inflation data.
Gold price struggles to capitalize on modest intraday uptick amid stronger US Dollar
Gold price (XAU/USD) trims a part of its modest intraday gains, albeit manages to hold its neck comfortably above the $2,500 psychological mark through the early European session on Thursday.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Uniswap price is poised for a rally if it breaks above the ascending triangle pattern
Uniswap price trades inside an ascending triangle pattern; a breakout signals a rally ahead. This bullish move is further supported by UNI’s on-chain data, which shows a negative Exchange Flow Balance and decreasing exchange supply, hinting at a rally ahead.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.