AUD/USD entering in a consolidative stage – UOB

AUD/USD entering in a consolidative stage – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the Aussie Dollar could stay rangebound in the near term.
Key Quotes
“We highlighted the diminished odds for further AUD weakness in recent updates and the breach of the 0.7835 stop-loss was not surprising (high of 0.7836)”.
“AUD has likely made a short-term low at 0.7733 last week and the current price action is viewed as part of a correction/consolidation phase”.
“From here, there is room for a probe higher towards the top of the expected 0.7770/0.7900 consolidation range but at this stage a clear break above is not expected. Positioning wise, we have exited the short position from 0.7930 (see update on 22 Sep) at an average rate of 0.7805 (profit of 1.58%)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.