- AUD/USD witnesses a modest pullback from the vicinity of a two-month high set on Thursday.
- The USD short-covering move is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the pair.
- The risk-on impulse offers some support to the risk-sensitive aussie and limits the downside.
The AUD/USD pair faces rejection near a technically significant 200-day SMA on Friday and witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of a two-month high touched the previous day. The pair, however, manages to bounce a few pips from the daily low and now seems to have stabilized around the 0.7100 round-figure mark.
The US dollar gains some positive traction and stalls its recent decline to the lowest level since late June, which, in turn, exerts some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. Despite signs of easing inflationary pressures in the US, the recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials indicated that the US central bank would stick to its policy tightening path. This is seen as a key factor that prompted traders to lighten their USD bearish bets on the last day of the week.
That said, a combination of factors might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit losses for the AUD/USD pair, at least for the time being. A modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields could act as a headwind for the buck. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets could further contribute to cap gains for the safe-haven greenback and lend some support to the risk-sensitive aussie. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bearish traders.
Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair remains on track to post strong weekly gains, marking the third in the previous four, and register its highest weekly close since May. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Preliminary Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics during the early North American session and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7098
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.7106
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6951
|Daily SMA50
|0.6942
|Daily SMA100
|0.7088
|Daily SMA200
|0.7153
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7137
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6963
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.707
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7029
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6826
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7243
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7348
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
