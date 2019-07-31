AUD/USD drops 0.40% on Fed one-and-done cut

- AUD/USD drops over 0.30% on the knee jerk following the Fed's interest rate decision.
- Fed cuts interest rate decision to cut 0.25% and not as dovish statement as market had been priced for.
AUD/USD has dropped significantly by over 0.30% on the back of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision to cut 0.25% on muted inflation pressures and overseas risks while uncertainties remain, ending the balance-sheet drawdown August first. There were two decenters, (as expected), who preferred to maintain the target rate where it was. AUD/USD dropped to a fresh low for the day to 0.6860. The DXY has rallied to the highest levels since May 2017, which is going to hurt the no yielders such as the euro of which would be beneficial to commodity currencies and crosses vs the euro in the long-run once the dust has settled. All in all, this is not as dovish as the market had been priced and the Dollar can stay stronger for longer.
Federal Reserve outcome
- The interest rate on excess reserves cut to 2.10% from 2.35%.
- FOMC cuts benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps); target range stands at 2.00% - 2.25%.
- To conclude b/sheet reduction in august, 2-months earlier than previously indicated.
- To roll over at auction all principal payments from holdings of treasury securities, reinvest all principal payments from agency debt and agency MBS received each month.
- Principal payments from agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) up to $20 bln/month will be reinvested in treasury securities to roughly match maturity composition of outstanding Treasury securities.
- Principal payments from agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in excess of $20 bln will continue to be reinvested in mortgage-backed securities.
- Rate cut supports the committee's view that sustained economic expansion, strong labour market and near-target inflation. are most likely outcomes but uncertainties remain.
- As it contemplates future path of fed funds rate it will continue to monitor incoming info, act as appropriate to sustain expansion.
- Household spending growth has picked up, but business fixed investment growth has been soft and inflation compensation measures remain low.
Statement comparison
What changed between the June 19 statement and the July 31 statement - (It's pretty much identical to last and this is not giving the dovish signals the market had been priced for - hence we can expect a stronger dollar for longer).
The RBA may have found some solace of late
The recent CPI print for Australia gave some relief to the Aussie this week with a print of 0.6% in the June quarter compared to the market median forecast for 0.5%. The annual rate lifted to 1.6% YoY from 1.3%YoY. The average of the core measures, which are seasonally adjusted and exclude extreme moves, rose 0.4%QoQ/1.4%YoY. In the quarter, the trimmed mean gained 0.42% while the weighted median lifted 0.37%. "For the RBA, today’s number provides some flexibility in terms of the timing of the next rate cut; and a move next week now seems materially less than a 50% probability," analysts at ANZ Bank argued. This makes AUD/NZD an attractive bid.
AUD/USD levels
AUD/USD dropped over 0.80%, a further 0.40% since the knee jerk sell-off while Powell speaks in session with the press. The market has dropped to the June lows, despite Powell saying that this is not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts. The downside is likely done at this stage, albeit, a clear-out of stale stops could b in the making slightly below here ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls and RBA next week. The 23.6% Fibo is in the 0.6890s while a downside 127.2% Fibo extension coms in the 0.6760s.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6886
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6986
|Daily SMA50
|0.6959
|Daily SMA100
|0.701
|Daily SMA200
|0.7085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6909
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6868
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7058
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7026
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6884
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6939
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery as Trump escalates the trade war
The dollar keeps falling against major rivals, risk-off kicks in after US President Trump announces “a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China.”
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.