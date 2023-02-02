AUD/USD dribbles at eight-month high near 0.7150 as cautious mood joins firmer Aussie data, dovish Fed

- AUD/USD clings to mild gains at multi-day top, sidelined of late.
- Australia Building Permits came in firmer during December.
- Market sentiment dwindles as traders lick Fed-induced wounds ahead of ECB, BoE.
- US Factory Orders, hints for Friday’s NFP could entertain Aussie pair traders.
AUD/USD remains sidelined at the highest levels since June 2022, mildly bid near 0.7140 during early Thursday, as bulls take a breather after the biggest daily jump in a month. In doing so, the risk-barometer pair portrays the market’s inaction while keeping the Federal Reserve (Fed) inspired gains.
Other than the Fed’s dovish rate hike, firmer prints of Aussie housing data also favor the AUD/USD buyers. That said, Australia’s Building Permits rose 18.5% MoM and improved to -3.8% YoY in December versus -9.0% and -15.1% respective priors.
Elsewhere, the Fed announced a 0.25% rate hike and matched the market forecast. However, the interesting part was lying in the Monetary Policy Statement which stated that the inflation “has eased somewhat but remains elevated”. Following the initial Fed announcements, the US Dollar paused the early Wednesday’s rebound.
However, major moves took place on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments as he said “We can declare that a deflationary process has begun.” The policymaker also accepts the need for rate cuts during late 2023 if inflation comes down much faster. It should be observed that Fed Chair suggested that a couple more rate hikes are needed to reach the policy pivot but markets seem to ignore the fact.
As the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) came out dovish, Wall Street rallied and the US 10-year Treasury yields slumped the most in two weeks while testing the lowest levels in a fortnight. Further, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around the highest levels since August 2022, tested the previous day.
Looking ahead, AUD/USD traders may witness a lackluster day ahead of the monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) as they both are likely to propel the market moves. In addition to that, US Factory Orders for December, were expected 2.3% versus -1.8% prior and the US Preliminary Nonfarm Productivity for the fourth quarter (Q4), expected 2.4% versus 0.8% prior. Above all, Friday’s US jobs report for January will be crucial to follow for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Although the overbought RSI tests AUD/USD bulls, the pair’s downside remains off the table unless witnessing a daily closing below the six-month-old horizontal support surrounding 0.7130-25.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7144
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.7133
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6985
|Daily SMA50
|0.6842
|Daily SMA100
|0.6664
|Daily SMA200
|0.6811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7145
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7036
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7143
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7078
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7173
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7281
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains near 0.7150 as risk rally stalls
AUD/USD consolidates below an eight-month high of 0.7158, reached following the dovish tilt from the Federal Reserve. The Aussie's upside, however, remains capped, as the risk rally pauses ahead of the BoE and ECB policy decisions.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.1000 as ECB has a tough task to defend Fed-inspired gains
EUR/USD seesaws around the highest levels since April 2022, mildly bid near 1.1020 during a three-day uptrend, as pair traders wait for fresh clues ahead of the all-important European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting.
Gold eyes smooth run-up towards $1,980
Gold price grinds near the highest levels since April 2022, making rounds to $1,952-50 during early Thursday. The XAU/USD bulls seem to catch a breather after rising the most in a fortnight as markets brace for a few more central banks and the US jobs report.
Will Fed’s hawkish tone drive altcoin gains off a cliff?
Optimism (OP), MAGIC (MAGIC) and Stargate Finance (STG) are the top gainers in the last 24 hours. The rally of these altcoins can be attributed to the volatility generated by the interest rate decision and the Fed’s policy meeting that took place on Wednesday.
European Central Bank Preview: Lagarde needs to repeat her hawkish message Premium
The European Central Bank (ECB) is starting its two-day meeting that, at least according to what President Christine Lagarde hinted beforehand, will end up with the announcement of a 50 bps hike of all key interest rates.