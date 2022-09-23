- AUD/USD drops to its lowest level since May 2020 amid broad-based USD strength.
- Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, elevated US bond yields underpin the buck.
- The risk-off mood further benefits the USD and weighs on the risk-sensitive aussie.
The AUD/USD pair continues losing ground through the first half of the European session on Friday and drops to the 0.6565 area or its lowest level since May 2020.
The US dollar catches fresh bids on the last day of the week and hits a new 20-year peak, which turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. The Federal Reserve struck a more hawkish tone on Wednesday and signalled that it will undertake more aggressive rate increases to cap inflation. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to act as a tailwind for the greenback.
In fact, the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond touched a fresh 15-year high and the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped to its highest level since 2011 on Thursday. Meanwhile, investors remain concerned that rapidly rising borrowing costs will lead to a deeper global economic downturn. This, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and is further underpinning demand for the traditional safe-haven buck.
Apart from this, economic headwinds stemming from China's zero-covid policy and the risk of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have been fueling recession fears. This is seen as another factor contributing to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive aussie. With oscillators still far from being in the oversold territory, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the depreciating move for the AUD/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at an event in Washington, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities heading into the weekend.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6567
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.16
|Today daily open
|0.6644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6775
|Daily SMA50
|0.6882
|Daily SMA100
|0.6933
|Daily SMA200
|0.7097
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6574
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6916
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6634
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6589
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6492
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6782
EUR/USD drops to multi-decade low below 0.9800
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in two decades below 0.9750, pressured by broad dollar strength. Meanwhile, the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in private sector continued to contract in September.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1100 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level since 1985 below 1.1100 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 48.4 in September from 49.8 in August and the CBI Retail Sales Balance slumped to -20 from +37.
Gold drops to lowest level since April 2020 below $1,650
Gold plunged to its weakest level since April 2020 below $1,650 on Friday amid relentless dollar strength. Ahead of the US PMI data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 3.77%, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).