AUD/USD declines towards 0.6500 as USD Index prints a fresh 10-week high amid hawkish Fed bets

- AUD/USD is expected to find support around 0.6500 as the USD index has refreshed its 10-week high at 104.45.
- Rising US consumer spending could force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to remain hawkish ahead.
- Reserve Bank of Australia Lowe is expected to deliver interest rate guidance for the June policy meeting on Wednesday.
- AUD/USD has been critically dumped after testing the breakout region of the prolonged consolidation around 0.6560.
AUD/USD is declining towards the round-level support at 0.6500 in the early European session. The Aussie asset has witnessed immense selling pressure as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has printed a fresh 10-week high at 104.45 on expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not halt the policy0-tightening spell in June and will continue hiking interest rates further to keep weigh on stubborn United States inflation.
S&P500 futures have continuously eased gains in Asia posted on Monday as investors are worried that Tuesday’s trading session could be extremely volatile after an extended weekend. The overall market mood has turned cautious as investors are anticipating one more interest rate elevation from the Federal Reserve.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has refreshed its 10-week high as investors have shifted their focus from the US debt-ceiling issues amid optimism that it will get passage from Congress to June’s monetary policy meeting by the Federal Reserve after observing resilience in consumer spending.
Meanwhile, a confirmation of a raise in the US borrowing cap by the White House has put sheer pressure on the US Treasury yields. The yields offered on 10-year US government bonds have slipped below 3.77%.
Resilience in US consumer spending accelerates hawkish Fed bets
Consumption expenditure data released on Friday showed that United States households are showing stubbornness in lowering their consumption despite higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve and higher cost of living. Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation tool Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index rebounded firmly. Monthly headline and core PCE Inflation (April) accelerated by 0.4%. Also, monthly Personal Spending data expanded by 0.8% vs. the estimates of 0.4% and the former expansion pace of 0.1%. While Personal Income matched expectations at 0.4%. This indicates that consumer spending is deepening significantly, which would force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to remain hawkish ahead.
US Employment to provide base for Federal Reserve’s policy stance
This week, the release of the United States Employment data will provide a base to Federal Reserve policymakers for designing June’s monetary policy stance. The Employment data will kick off with US JOLTS Job Openings data, which will release on Wednesday. The economic data is seen falling to 9.35M vs. the prior release of 9.59M. This indicates that firms have slowed down their hiring process due to a bleak economic outlook. Later on, US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change (May) will be in focus. As per the consensus, the US economy added fresh 170K jobs in May, lower than the prior addition of 269K. The week will be ended with Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will be extremely crucial.
An overall ease in labor market conditions could fade the impact of resilience in consumer spending and would allow the Federal Reserve to go neutral on interest rates.
Australian Inflation to remain in spotlight
A power-pack action is anticipated in the Australian Dollar amid the release of the Australian monthly Consumer Price Index (April), which is scheduled for Wednesday. The economic data is seen rebounding to 6.4% from the former release of 6.3%. Investors should note that Australian monthly CPI has quickly softened in the past four months from December’s height of 8.4% to March's 6.3% figure. Australian Retail Sales have remained stagnant earlier as the higher living cost is biting deep pockets of households.
Apart from that, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s speech will be keenly watched. Reserve Bank of Australia Lowe is expected to deliver interest rate guidance for the June policy meeting.
AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD has been critically dumped by the market participants after testing the breakout region of the prolonged consolidation around 0.6560 on a four-hour scale. The consolidation formed in a wide range of 0.6562-0.6810 in which inventory adjustment took place.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more downside ahead.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6507
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.6538
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6655
|Daily SMA50
|0.6673
|Daily SMA100
|0.677
|Daily SMA200
|0.6703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6554
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6514
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6668
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.649
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6539
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.653
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6517
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6496
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6477
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6557
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6596
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as US Dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is extending losses below the 1.0700 level heading into Tuesday’s European session. The pair is weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2300 amid resurgent USD demand
GBP/USD is heading south toward 1.2300 in the early European morning, fading the Asian uptick to 1.2380. The revival of worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike is underpinning the sentiment around the US Dollar.
Gold price tumbles to test $1,930 ahead of US data
Gold price is seeing renewed selling pressure and closes in on the $1,930 support. The precious metal has extended its downside journey as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has recovered its Asian losses and remains firmer in early Europe. US Consumer Confidence data eyed.
Litecoin price action hints at volatile and explosive move ahead
Litecoin price has failed all its attempts to trigger a bull rally ahead of its third halving. This important event is set to slash the block rewards by half from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC and will take place in the first week of August.
One uncertainly eases another pops up
Volumes should return to normal today after the US long weekend, so we should get a much better read on market trends where optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling agreement may continue to support risk assets for the early part of the week.