AUD/USD: Coronavirus woes probe bulls near 18-month top above 0.7100

- AUD/USD kick-starts the week with a gap-down near 0.7130, keeps Friday’s pullback from 0.7228.
- Victoria’s “state of disaster” weighs on the quote following a heavy rise in the pandemic cases.
- US Dollar bounced off two-year lows despite no agreement over fiscal stimulus, mixed US data.
AUD/USD extends Friday’s weakness while declining to 0.7129 at the start of Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the aussie pair portrays a gap-down to begin the week after taking a U-turn from the highest since February 2019 by the end of the last week.
Read: Volatile August price action here we come, traders focussed on USD resurgence
It’s not a trend change…
While observing Friday’s notable fall from the multi-week high, coupled with the week-start gap-down, some of the AUD/USD bulls could be worried. However, the US fundamentals are still positive for the pair and shouldn’t be disappointing the bulls anytime soon.
The month-end pullback from over a two-year low by the US dollar index (DXY) favored the buyers to cash-out their profits. The move got additional support from the worsening of the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in Australia. The latest updates suggest Victorian authorities increasing lockdown restrictions for extra six weeks after witnessing +670 cases. On the other hand, the US pandemic numbers have been making rounds to 60,000 cases a day with problems in Texas being the key.
Talking about positives for the pair, the American Senators are still jostling over the much-awaited fiscal stimulus and recently failed to deliver the details of unemployment claims benefits that expired last week. The policymakers are to go on an annual vacation by next week and will have to agree over a trillion-dollar worth aid package, which is less likely. Additionally, statistics from the world’s largest economy have been sluggish off-late and have pushed global rating giant Fitch to downgrade the American credit outlook from stable to negative.
It’s worth mentioning that the upbeat prints of China’s official PMI numbers superseded mixed readings from Australia off-late. Recently, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that Victoria lockdown to have significant economic hit.
Even so, Wall Street managed to cheer the rally tech stocks led-by Apple while the US 10-year Treasury yields remained pressured on Friday. Further, Gold managed to keep the bulls directed towards $2,000.
Moving on, month-start activity numbers and TD Securities Inflation for Australia will precede China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI to offer immediately to the pair traders. However, major attention will be given to the headlines concerning the virus and the US fiscal package agreement. Forecasts suggest China’s private Manufacturing PMI to rise from 51.2 to 51.3. Though, bulls may witness a positive surprise considering upbeat NBS Manufacturing PMI from the dragon nation, which in turn could help the AUD/USD to ignore the recent pullback.
Technical analysis
10-day EMA near 0.7125 offers immediate support ahead of 0.7065/60 rest-zone, comprising the high of June 10 and July 24, to keep the bulls hopeful.
Also read: The Chart of the Week: AUD/USD toppy, H&S could be in the making
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7143
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.7143
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7051
|Daily SMA50
|0.6935
|Daily SMA100
|0.6611
|Daily SMA200
|0.6698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7228
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7133
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7228
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7169
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7072
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7298
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.