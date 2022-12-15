AUD/USD continues to juggle around 0.6860 despite solid Australian Employment data

- AUD/USD remained sideways despite the Australian economy added 64K jobs in November.
- A significant decline in 12-month Australian inflation expectations will delight the RBA.
- The US Dollar Index has registered a fresh six-month low on less-hawkish Fed policy.
The AUD/USD pair is still in the hangover of the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Aussie asset has continued to oscillate around 0.6860 despite the Australian Bureau of Statistics having reported a significant improvement in the Employment Change data. The Australian economy has generated additional 64K jobs vs. the expectations of 19K and former additions of 32.2K. While the Unemployment Rate has remained unchanged at 3.4%.
Earlier, the 12-month Australian consumer inflation expectations dropped to 5.2% against the consensus of 5.7% and the former release of 6.0%. A meaningful decline in inflationary pressures is going to delight the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). RBA Governor Philip Lowe has been tightening monetary policy to bring a slowdown in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
It is worth noting that a slowdown in one-year inflation expectations is not going to compel the RBA to ditch the interest rate expansion further as the road to achieving a 2% inflation rate is far from over. The RBA might continue hiking its Official Cash Rate (OCR) further by 25 basis points (bps).
On the United States front, a shift in the current monetary policy approach by the Federal Reserve (Fed) triggered volatility in the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY) registered a fresh six-month low at 103.49 after the Fed announced a lower rate hike at 50 bps and ditched the 75 bps rate hike spell. As the fight against inflation will take sufficient time in conquering, the Fed has hiked the interest rate peak at 5.1% to be achieved by the end of CY2023.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.686
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6863
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6737
|Daily SMA50
|0.6546
|Daily SMA100
|0.6676
|Daily SMA200
|0.6903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6882
|Previous Daily Low
|0.681
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6851
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6669
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6854
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped towards 1.0600 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades around 1.2160, posting fresh weekly lows on a broad run to safety. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion
XAU/UD turned bearish in the near term, holds near a strong static resistance area at around $1,765.00. The ECB and the BOE hiked their benchmark rates by 50 bps as expected.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.