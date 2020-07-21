AUD/USD consolidates near 15-month high above 0.7100, eyes Aussie Retail Sales

- AUD/USD bounces off 0.7118 after stepping back from multi-day high of 0.7148.
- Market optimism, broad US dollar weakness underpinned the pair’s heaviest rise since early June.
- RBA minutes cited policymakers’ refrain to use easy money tools, for now, Governor Lowe showed readiness for a rate cut.
- Australia’s Westpac Leading Index, Preliminary readings of Retail Sales will offer immediate direction, coupled with risk catalysts.
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7125-30 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair recently eased from the highest since April 23, 2019, flashed the previous day. However, 0.7118 triggered contradictory bounce to keep the bulls safe near the multi-day high. While EU fiscal package, vaccine news and hope of further stimulus are some of the key catalysts that have contributed to the aussie pair’s recently rally, broad US dollar weakness becomes the more concrete reason to justify the upside.
Greenback’s drop says it all…
With the risk-on mode in full steam, a contrast to the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes at home, the US currency printed across the board losses on Tuesday. To portray the same, the US US dollar index (DXY) slumped to the lowest since March 10 while taking rounds to 95.17 by the end of Tuesday’s US session. With the active pandemic cases in the US reaching close to 4.0 million mark, talks surrounding phase 4 of the American fiscal package gain momentum. However, bi-partisan negotiations are likely to offer surprise moves.
Elsewhere, the passage of European fiscal package, worth of 750 billion Euros and the RBA’s minutes’ optimism joins the AUD/USD pair traders to remain optimistic. In doing so, the bulls ignore the RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s signals suggesting further rate cuts.
Amid all these catalysts, Wall Street offered mixed moves with Nasdaq closing with 0.81% losses in contrast to mildly positive gains by Dow Jones and S&P 500. Furthermore, the US 10-year Treasury yields also weakened 1.5 basis points to 0.605% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
Looking forward, traders will wait for the June month’s preliminary readings of Australia’s Retail Sales, expected 7.1% versus 16.9% prior. Ahead of that, Westpac Leading Index for the Pacific major, prior 0.19%, as well as risk catalysts can offer intermediate moves. Considering the likely softness in the Aussie data, coupled with risk reset, the AUD/USD prices may retrace from the monthly high in adverse conditions. However, odds are currently favoring further upside to 0.7200 threshold.
Technical analysis
Sustained clearance of 0.7100 enables the AUD/USD bulls to challenge highs marked in April 2019 and late-February 2019, around 0.7200. However, overbought RSI suggests a mild pullback that can become worries if it drags the quote below July 2019 peak surrounding 0.7085-80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7136
|Today Daily Change
|119 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.70%
|Today daily open
|0.7017
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6941
|Daily SMA50
|0.682
|Daily SMA100
|0.6553
|Daily SMA200
|0.6684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7019
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6972
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7038
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6921
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6987
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
