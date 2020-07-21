US Pres. Trump: Making progress on stimulus, both sides want it done

Early Wednesday morning in Asia, US President Donald Trump crossed wires, via Reuters, while providing updates of the Senate talks over phase 4 of the much-debated fiscal package. The Republican leaders increased hopes of another dose of money supply after the European leaders’ agreement over 750 billion Euros of aid plan.

Making progress on stimulus both sides want it done.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) likely to get worse before it gets better.

Americans should wear a mask when they cannot socially distance.

Fatalities from virus have been falling since April.

A vaccine will be along sooner than thought possible.

Ready to work with anybody (when asked about China vaccine).