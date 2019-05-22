AUD/USD clings to sub-0.6900 area as trade negative news, lack of fresh catalysts in play

- Pessimism surrounding the US-China trade environment keeps Aussie under pressure.
- A lack of data at home ahead of PMI also plays their role to compress the moves.
Amid trade negative news and lack of fresh catalysts, the AUD/USD pair seesaws near 0.6880 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
The US and China remain at loggerheads as the US is expected to add hardships for China by weighing a proposal to ban five Chinese video surveillance companies and also negating to visit Beijing for fresh trade talks.
In response, Chinese media were active criticizing Trump administration’s latest behavior and signaled challenges for the US firms in their geographic limits.
Gains of the US Dollar (USD) on the back of no major negatives from the FOMC minutes could also be considered as a reason for the Aussie’s decline.
Risk sentiment was also negative as the US 10-year treasury yield dropped nearly four basis points from 2.38% by the press time.
There was no major economics from home while traders await flash purchasing manager index (PMI) numbers. The flash manufacturing PMI marked 50.9 (revised from 51.0) whereas its services counterpart registered 50.1 (changed from 50.5) during April.
Technical Analysis
The latest lows near 0.6860 act as immediate support for the pair, a break of which highlights January 2016 low surrounding 0.6830, followed by 0.6800 round-figure during further south-run.
Alternatively, a descending trend-line since April 18 at 0.6930 may limit the pair’s immediate upside ahead of fueling it to 0.7000 resistance level.
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.