- A combination of supporting factors lifts AUD/USD to a nearly three-week high on Wednesday.
- Hotter-than-expected Australian CPI report boosts the aussie amid sustained USD selling bias.
- Reduced bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes and sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD.
The AUD/USD pair gains traction for the second successive day on Wednesday and builds on its intraday ascent through the early European session. This also marks the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five and lifts spot prices to a nearly three-week high, around the 0.6450-0.6455 region in the last hour.
The US dollar remains under some selling pressure amid reduced bets for a more aggressive tightening by the Fed, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor pushing the AUD/USD pair higher. In fact, the softer US macro data released on Tuesday pointed to signs of a slowdown in the world's largest economy and might force the US central bank to soften its hawkish stance. This is reinforced by a further pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and keeps the USD bulls on the defensive.
The Australian dollar, on the other hand, draws additional support from hotter-than-expected domestic consumer inflation figures. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the headline CPI rose 1.8% in the September quarter and the annual rate shot up to 7.3% - the highest since 1990. The data suggests that the Reserve Bank of Australia may have acted prematurely in slowing the pace of policy tightening in October and will need to raise rates to combat inflation.
The combination of fundamental factors pushes the AUD/USD pair through the 0.6400-0.6410 resistance zone, prompting some technical buying. This might have also set the stage for a further appreciating move. That said, a softer risk tone - amid growing worries about a deeper global economic downturn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the risk-sensitive aussie. This warrants caution for bulls and positioning for any further gains.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of New Home Sales data later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair. The focus will then shift to important US macro releases on Thursday, which should determine the near-term trajectory ahead of the FOMC meeting and the NFP report next week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6454
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.91
|Today daily open
|0.6396
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6364
|Daily SMA50
|0.6612
|Daily SMA100
|0.6772
|Daily SMA200
|0.7001
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6412
|Previous Daily Low
|0.63
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6393
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6197
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6369
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6327
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6257
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6215
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6439
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6481
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6551
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains parity amid renewed USD sell-off
EUR/USD is challenging parity as the risk-on profile has triggered a fresh sell-off in the US dollar across the board. The odds of a bigger rate hike by the ECB have strengthened, boosting the euro. All eyes remain on market sentiment amid a quiet data docket.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.1500 as USD selling gathers strength
GBP/USD is extending its upbeat momentum above 1.1500, as the US dollar comes under intense selling pressure amid an improved market mood. Investors remain expectant of UK political stability and the new fiscal plan.
Will gold regain hold above 21DMA?
Gold price extends rebound towards 21DMA as US dollar sees fresh selling. Markets remain upbeat despite dismal US earnings, Treasury yields suffer. XAU/USD needs acceptance above 21DMA, with daily RSI still below 50.00.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
BOC, BOJ rate decisions this week
The consensus among analysts is that the BoC will raise rates another 75bps, leaving the target rate at 4.0%. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged when it meets later in the week.