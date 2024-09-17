AUD/USD climbs further beyond mid-0.6700s, nearly two-week high ahead of US Retail Sales

- AUD/USD attracts some follow-through buyers and climbs to a nearly two-week high.
- 50 bps Fed rate cut bets, and a positive risk tone undermines the USD, lending support.
- Traders look to US Retail Sales data for some impetus ahead of the Fed on Wednesday.
The AUD/USD pair gains traction for the second straight day on Tuesday – also marking the fourth day of a positive move – and climbs to a one-and-half-week high during the early part of the European session. Spot prices currently trade above mid-0.6700s, up around 0.15% for the day, as investors look to the outcome of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday for a fresh directional impetus.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, the US Dollar (USD) consolidates its recent heavy losses to the lowest level since July 2023 amid bets for an oversized 50 basis points interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This, along with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish outlook and a generally positive tone around the equity markets, turns out to be a key factor benefiting the risk-sensitive Aussie and lending some support to the AUD/USD pair.
With the latest leg up, spot prices have now rallied nearly 150 pips from the vicinity of the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, around the 0.6620 region, or a nearly four-week low touched last Wednesday. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of the USD bears and suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the upside. That said, concerns about a slowdown in China could act as a headwind.
In fact, a string of downbeat Chinese data released over the weekend pointed to more economic weakness and challenges in reaching the official target of around 5% GDP growth rate in 2024. This, in turn, could act as a headwind for the China-proxy Australian Dollar (USD). Traders might also prefer to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path, warranting some caution before placing fresh bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair.
Next on tap is the release of the US monthly Retail Sales figures, which, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the currency pair. The market reaction to the US macro data, meanwhile, is more likely to be limited as the focus remains glued to the crucial Fed policy decision.
Economic Indicator
Industrial Production (YoY)
Industrial output is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China. It shows the volume of production of Chinese Industries such as factories and manufacturing facilities. A surge in output is regarded as inflationary which would prompt the People’s Bank of China would tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk. Generally speaking, if high industrial production growth comes out, this may generate a positive sentiment (or bullish) for the CNY, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish) for the CNY.Read more.
Last release: Sat Sep 14, 2024 02:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 4.5%
Consensus: 4.8%
Previous: 5.1%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.1150 ahead of German ZEW data
EUR/USD trades on a softer note below 1.1150 amid the modest US Dollar uptick in European trading on Tuesday. Traders turn on the sidelines ahead of the critical two-day Fed policy meeting, starting Tuesday. Meanwhile, Germany's ZEW and US Retail Sales data will provide trading incentives.
GBP/USD defends 1.3200, looks to US Retail Sales for impetus
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday. Rising Bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut keep the US Dollar on the defensive and support the pair. Traders now look to the US Retail Sales to grab short-term opportunities later this Tuesday.
Gold prods overbought zone, shy of $2,600 as Fed meeting looms
Gold price is just a hairline short of the new record high of $2,590 reached Monday, as buyers take a pause heading into the highly anticipated two-day US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, starting on Tuesday.
Bitcoin approaches its $56,000 support level
Bitcoin is approaching a crucial daily support level of $56,000, hinting at a possible recovery. Ethereum faced rejection from the resistance level, suggesting a downward trend with weak momentum. In contrast, Ripple has bounced above the 100-day EMA, indicating a continued upward trend.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed overtowers pivotal week for Gold, stocks and the US Dollar Premium
The Fed's first rate cut stands out as economic uncertainty mounts. US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims are of high interest. Rate decisions by central banks in the UK and Japan are also pivotal.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.