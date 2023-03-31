AUD/USD climbs above 0.6730 on better-than-anticipated China’s official PMI

- AUD/USD has scaled above 0.6730 as the Chinese official PMI remained better than expectations.
- Investors are split about the monetary policy decision by the RBA as Australian inflation has softened firmly.
- The USD Index is putting efforts into defending its critical support of 102.10.
The AUD/USD pair has jumped above 0.6730 as China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported better-than-projected PMI figures. Manufacturing PMI has landed at 51.9, higher than the consensus of 51.5 but lower than the former release of 52.6. The Non-Manufacturing PMI has mounted higher at 58.2 vs. the former release of 56.3.
Chinese economy looks steady on its way to economic recovery as the administration is providing various monetary and non-monetary measures to trigger overall demand and accelerate the scale of economic activities. However, Monday’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI data will be keenly watched. Investors should be aware of the fact that Australia is a leading trading partner of China and a higher scale of economic activities will support the Australian Dollar.
Going forward, the Australian Dollar will remain active ahead of the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Investors are split about the monetary policy decision by RBA Governor Philip Lowe as Australian inflation has softened to 6.8% firmly from the December print of 8.4%, which supports the case of keeping policy steady and observing the impact of the current interest rate. Also, RBA Lowe cited in its previous policy statement that the central bank is considering maintenance of the status quo in April. While, the other school of thought believes that despite softening of Australian inflation, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is still far from the desired target. Therefore, the rate-hiking spell should continue ahead.
On the United States front, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is putting efforts into defending its critical support of 102.10. More action will be seen in the USD Index ahead of the release of the US core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6736
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.6712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6666
|Daily SMA50
|0.6825
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6753
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6718
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6661
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6759
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6625
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6697
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6733
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6754
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.679
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances toward 0.6750 on upbeat official Chinese PMIs
AUD/USD is holding higher ground, approaching 0.6750 after China's official Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs beat estimates. Risk-on mood-driven extended weakness in the US Dollar is also underpinning the pair. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation data.
USD/JPY bulls take control into the 133s
USD/JPY bulls are in control on the front side of the trend. A slew of data and the Tokyo fix combined have seen the price vault 133 the figure on Friday. Being the end of the month and quarter-end FX fixes, volatility is kicking in while otherwise.
Gold inks Bullish Pennant as yields drag ahead of Eurozone, United States inflation
Gold price grinds higher within a two-week-old bullish chart pattern, making rounds to $1,980 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the XAU/USD reverses the previous weekly loss ahead of the key inflation data from the United States and Eurozone.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s latest call signals tough times ahead for crypto players
Gary Gensler has said the SEC needs new tools, expertise, and resources to regulate the crypto industry. The US SEC chair notes the regulatory muscle will help expedite enforcement, investigations, and resolution. He was speaking during a Congressional hearing on budget request and crypto regulation.
Good vibes into Friday
There’s still some stress around the banks out there, though the market has been able to shrug it off, instead playing into the bet the Fed will be needing to ease up on its policy trajectory on this new risk.