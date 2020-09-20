AUD/USD: Challenges to risk probe the bulls attacking 0.7300

- AUD/USD jumps 15-pips at the week’s start after ignoring the red line during the previous week.
- Upbeat comments from Aussie PM Morrison and Chinese President Xi Jinping favored the early bulls despite virus woes, Brexit worries.
- US election jitters, Sino-American tussle and the stimulus deadlock challenge the optimists.
- No major data on the radar but Fed Chair Powell’s speech and risk catalysts will be the key.
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7290 after the initial 16-pip rise to 0.7303 amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair begins the week on the positive side following a minor miss to the negative weekly close printed during the first two weeks of September. The quote seems to have initially cheered upbeat comments from the Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Chinese President Xi Jinping published during the weekend. However, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and downbeat catalysts from America, not to forget the UK, weigh on the risk catalysts and also to the Aussie major.
Domestic fundamentals overrule macro challenges…
With Aussie PM Morrison’s expectations that the recovery in COVID-19 conditions in Victoria will strengthen the job numbers seem to have helped AUD/USD to extend the last week’s mildly positive attitude. Also supporting the bulls could be comments from China’s Xi who said, “China’s economy remains resilient and there are ample policy tools at Beijing’s disposal despite the rising external risk.” As Beijing be the largest customer of Canberra, positive statements from the dragon nation are always welcomed by the pair buyers.
On the contrary, the UK is heading towards stricter virus-led restrictions amid fears of heavy resurgence whereas the US and Iran are again at loggerheads. Further, the American congress members are still undecided over the much-awaited stimulus package while China-US tension keeps flashing mixed clues with the latest one-week stop to the TikTok-Oracle deal offering a sigh of relief to the dragon.
During the last weekend, the Fed-led optimism joined upbeat employment data from Australia to keep AUD/USD on a positive side. Though, Wall Street had to suffer and so do the US 10-year treasury yields.
Moving on, the economic calendar has nothing major to cheer and hence the key risk catalysts like a virus, Brexit, US stimulus and the Sin-American tussle will be in the spotlight. Though, Federal Reserve’s Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at 14:00 GMT will be the key to watch. Traders will look for additional clues of the Fed’s optimism while the subject matter is rule-making for the Community Reinvestment Act.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the 0.7340-46 area, comprising August 31 low and highs marked since September 03, the risk of AUD/USD price drop to refresh the monthly low of 0.7191 can’t be ruled out. However, a 21-day SMA level of 0.7277 can offer intermediate strong support during the pair’s weakness.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7296
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.7289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7284
|Daily SMA50
|0.719
|Daily SMA100
|0.6974
|Daily SMA200
|0.6768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7334
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7282
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7346
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7302
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7314
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.725
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7353
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7373
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Growth concerns to keep weighing on the sentiment
The EUR/USD pair closed a second consecutive week unchanged around 1.1840, as the dollar got to appreciate ahead of the close on upbeat US data combined with risk-off. Sluggish global economic growth to keep weighing on the market’s sentiment.
GBP/USD: Brexit deal and coronavirus second wave leading the way
The GBP/USD pair stalled its weekly recovery on Friday, ending the day in the red at around 1.2915. Mild hopes related to a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU provided modest support to Sterling earlier in the week.
Gold: Next week's key macroeconomic events to keep an eye on
The troy ounce of the precious metal closed the week modestly higher at $1,950 but struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. Following its September policy meeting, the Federal Reserve kept its policy rate unchanged as ...
It was the best of times, It was the worst of times
Economic reports from most of the major economies show the pace of the recovery has slowed. In the same way, the recovery began before the end of the Q2, the loss of economic momentum was seen as early as July in some series and August in others.
After yesterday's JMMC meeting WTI settles near $40 per barrel
WTI has been through a rollercoaster this week. The liquid gold has been in a downtrend leading into the OPEC+ JMMC meeting and then reversed the whole move. At the meeting the group agreed to extend the compensation period for overproduction till the end of December.