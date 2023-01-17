- The Australian Dollar got bolstered by China’s upbeat GDP and improvement in Australia’s consumer sentiment.
- New York Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index plunged as business conditions deteriorated, augmenting speculations for a Fed pivot.
- AUD/USD traders are eyeing Fed speaking, US PPI, Retail Sales, and Australia’s employment data.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is trimming some of its Monday’s losses and rising due to an offered US Dollar (USD) across the board, despite a dampened market mood surrounding Wall Street. US corporate earnings would likely continue to drive the market sentiment amidst the lack of tier 1 data. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6974.
AUD/USD climbs but fails to crack 0.7000
Wall Street continues to lose traction as sentiment turns sour. US data released ahead of the US cash market equities open showed that Manufacturing activity in New York plunged to its lowest in January, as reported by the New York Federal Reserve (Fed). Delving into the report, business activity contracted sharply, with the index falling 22 points to -32.9. The report showed that new orders and shipments declined substantially, while delivery times were unchanged and inventories aimed higher.
The softer-than-expected data spurred a jump in the AUD/USD pair, reaching a new daily high of 0.6993, before retracing some of its gains. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, retraces 0.11%, down at 102.448, undermined by falling US Treasury bond yields.
On the Australian side, upbeat data from China, mainly the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) beating expectations of 1.6%, at 2.9% for Q4, bolstered the Aussie Dollar (AUD). Regarding the annual based data, China’s GDP came at 3%, well below the Communist Party’s 5% projection, and trailed 2021 by 8.1%.
Even though China’s data for the entire year disappointed, its reopening is being cheered by market investors, as the Hang Seng has risen almost 14% since the beginning of 2023. Further, the release of Australian consumer sentiment improved for the second consecutive month at 5.0%, vs. 3.0% in December.
Ahead of the week, the US economic docket will feature the New York Fed President John Williams, crossing newswires Tuesday. On Wednesday, the calendar will feature Retail Sales, prices paid by producers (PPI), and further Fed speaking.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6979
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|0.695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6807
|Daily SMA50
|0.6749
|Daily SMA100
|0.6636
|Daily SMA200
|0.6829
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7019
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6941
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6994
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.686
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6921
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6892
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7077
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
