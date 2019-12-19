AUD/USD bulls stepping in with a 0.6950 target on the horizon

  • Bulls are eyeing up constructive long entry point around a 61.8% Fibo target area.
  • Holiday choppiness could jeopardise an otherwise convincing long trade.

AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6885 having travelled from a low of 0.6848 to a high of 0.6888. Bulls are staying in control as the price reverses 50% of the downside correction from the post-trade deal announcement 0.6938 highs. 

AUD/USD topped-out through the 200-day moving average following de-risking into key domestic events on the Aussie calendar. Bulls had run their course on the back of the trade deal news, which was already expected and somewhat priced into the Aussie. What followed were a number of data points from Australia which included the RBA minutes and jobs data, both of which has left a rate cut in the table, despite headline strength in the jobs report which will have to be balanced against past downward revisions and the fact that most were part-time. 

"The drop in the unemployment rate will be seen as a further indication of resilience," analysts at TD Securities explained. However, the analysts also explained that the RBA has placed a lot of emphasis on strong jobs growth not translating into wage growth and this report is unlikely to change the perspective of a likely Feb rate cut.

A softer US dollar has also underpinned a bullish bias for the pair into the final trading days of the holidays, although US dollar repatriation and a lack of liquidity can make for a volatile finish for the year, which could jeopardize any conviction from additional advances at this stage. 

AUD/USD levels

AUD/USD is currently trading along an ascending support structure which is making for a bullish bias for a break back above the 200-day moving average for a constructive long entry point through the 0.6920/50 area which has a confluence of the July -Oct 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6888
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 0.6854
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6827
Daily SMA50 0.6833
Daily SMA100 0.6806
Daily SMA200 0.6907
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6865
Previous Daily Low 0.6838
Previous Weekly High 0.6939
Previous Weekly Low 0.68
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6855
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6849
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6826
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6813
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6866
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6879
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6893

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

