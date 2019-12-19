AUD/USD bulls stepping in with a 0.6950 target on the horizon

- Bulls are eyeing up constructive long entry point around a 61.8% Fibo target area.
- Holiday choppiness could jeopardise an otherwise convincing long trade.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6885 having travelled from a low of 0.6848 to a high of 0.6888. Bulls are staying in control as the price reverses 50% of the downside correction from the post-trade deal announcement 0.6938 highs.
AUD/USD topped-out through the 200-day moving average following de-risking into key domestic events on the Aussie calendar. Bulls had run their course on the back of the trade deal news, which was already expected and somewhat priced into the Aussie. What followed were a number of data points from Australia which included the RBA minutes and jobs data, both of which has left a rate cut in the table, despite headline strength in the jobs report which will have to be balanced against past downward revisions and the fact that most were part-time.
"The drop in the unemployment rate will be seen as a further indication of resilience," analysts at TD Securities explained. However, the analysts also explained that the RBA has placed a lot of emphasis on strong jobs growth not translating into wage growth and this report is unlikely to change the perspective of a likely Feb rate cut.
A softer US dollar has also underpinned a bullish bias for the pair into the final trading days of the holidays, although US dollar repatriation and a lack of liquidity can make for a volatile finish for the year, which could jeopardize any conviction from additional advances at this stage.
AUD/USD levels
AUD/USD is currently trading along an ascending support structure which is making for a bullish bias for a break back above the 200-day moving average for a constructive long entry point through the 0.6920/50 area which has a confluence of the July -Oct 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6888
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|0.6854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6827
|Daily SMA50
|0.6833
|Daily SMA100
|0.6806
|Daily SMA200
|0.6907
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6865
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6838
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6939
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.68
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6826
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6893
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pierces 1.3000 on Brexit fears
GBP/USD fell to its lowest in two-weeks as speculative interest keeps dumping the pound on fears of a hard-Brexit. Withdrawal Agreement Bill heading to the Parliament this Friday.
EUR/USD lower in range, holding above 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, increased risk of a downward move ahead of the weekly close. 1.1065 at sight.
Cryptos find a foothold and try to point to the Moon
Yesterday's article highlighted the extreme overselling of the market and, therefore, the high probability that bargain hunters would appear. And they appeared.
Gold rebounds toward $1480 after disappointing US data
The XAU/USD pair retreated to the lower limit of its weekly range earlier in the day but gained traction in the last hour as the greenback weakened following the disappointing data from the US.
USD/JPY printing fresh corrective lows, its downside one to watch for start of 2020
USD/JPY has skidded to fresh lows for the week, printing down at 109.21 having slipped from a high of 109.68, on the day so far.