AUD/USD bulls stay in charge, looking to claim the week as theirs

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/USD bulls move in to print a higher high despite conflicting drivers. 
  • Ukraine crisis, commodity prices and the Fed are all in the mix. 

AUD/USD is trading firmer on Thursday and is approaching the close for North American forex markets some 0.5% higher. We are a handful of sessions until the close of the week and the price is on track for a bullish climax. The pair travelled from a low of 0.7287 to a high of 0.7367.

The fickleness of market conditions is not conducive, however, to a convincing bull trend for the antipodeans, but they are higher nevertheless. Analysts at ANZ Bank explained it as follows: Commodity-fx ''eke out gains despite broad strength in the USD emerging as bond yields there keep rising, and the EUR slips in the wake of last night’s ECB meeting. So there it is: bond yields are up, equities are down, risk appetite has retreated, key commodity indices are lower,'' yet commodity-fx, ''is still higher.''

''Illogical as that seems, it shows how fickle sentiment is right now,'' the analysts said. ''Markets know that higher US interest rates will pressure NZ rates higher, but is that a good enough reason for the Kiwi to appreciate? It’s not clear, and we continue to expect volatility over directionality.''

Meanwhile, equity markets retraced some of Wednesday’s optimism as the Ukraine-Russia talks failed to deliver progress on a ceasefire. Instead, the bombardment continues to devastate Ukraine, specifically the city of Mariupol this week

Both Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have made clear in duelling news conferences after the face-to-face, that they had made no progress. The Ukrainian tweeted that his counterpart “seemed to have come to talk, not to decide.” “They seek Ukraine’s surrender. This is not going to happen,” Kuleba said.

RBA & Fed divergence

 

As for central banks, today's consumer price data in the US surged for February to a 7.9% annual growth rate, according to the Labor Department, the hottest reading in forty years. The risk is not that the Fed will hike, but the decades-high CPI data suggested the FOMC could move more aggressively to curb inflation in the upcoming year, as promised by Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week. 

As a consequence, the dollar index (DXY) moved up by over 0.50% to 98.512 following the report, after falling 1.17% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the divergence between the Fed and the Reserve Bank of Australia is there for all to see.

The RBA Governor Philip Lowe on Wednesday said a move was plausible later in the year, but he also said Australia had more scope to wait than some other developed nations. Markets are still wagering on a rise as early as June and have two hikes to 0.5% priced in by August. 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.736
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 0.7326
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7231
Daily SMA50 0.7195
Daily SMA100 0.7231
Daily SMA200 0.7318
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7338
Previous Daily Low 0.7264
Previous Weekly High 0.7381
Previous Weekly Low 0.7158
Previous Monthly High 0.7286
Previous Monthly Low 0.7032
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.731
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7292
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.728
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7235
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7206
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7355
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7384
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7429

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bulls stay in charge, looking to claim the week as theirs

AUD/USD bulls stay in charge, looking to claim the week as theirs

AUD/USD is trading firmer on Thursday and is approaching the close for North American forex markets some 0.5% higher. We are a handful of sessions until the close of the week and the price is on track for a bullish climax. The pair travelled from a low of 0.7287 to a high of 0.7367.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD retreats 140-pips from 1.1100 towards 1.0980s

EUR/USD retreats 140-pips from 1.1100 towards 1.0980s

The single currency faded Wednesday’s rally, which once reached the 1.1100 mark, the EUR/USD reversed its curse, nose-diving 140-pips, post-ECB meeting amid a risk-off market mood, courtesy of Russia-Ukraine talks stalling as the war continues.

EUR/USD News

Gold is attempting to recover ground in the $2,000 mark as Ukraine crisis risk prevails.

Gold is attempting to recover ground in the $2,000 mark as Ukraine crisis risk prevails.

The gold price was firming on Thursday as equity markets retraced some of Wednesday’s optimism as the Ukraine-Russia talks failed to deliver progress on a ceasefire.

Gold News

Russia rejects Ukraine's olive branch putting cryptos in the red

Russia rejects Ukraine's olive branch putting cryptos in the red

Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot this morning, with European traders already caught unawares by the speed of the reversal during the ASIA PAC season.

Read more

Equities slide back as diplomatic breakthrough proves elusive

Equities slide back as diplomatic breakthrough proves elusive

Yesterday’s market rebound turned out to be as big a leap of faith as most people supposed it might be, as today’s peace talks in Turkey between Ukraine foreign minister Kuleba and Russian foreign minister Lavrov got underway, and then finished just as quickly.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures