AUD/USD: Bulls eye key resistance below 0.7800 ahead of Australian Q4 CPI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD attacks weekly top marked the previous day.
  • Vaccine news, IMF comments and ECB’s investigation supersede fears of delay in US fiscal stimulus, for now.
  • Pre-Fed cautious sentiment can restrict market’s reaction to key data.
  • Aussie Q4 CPI is likely to ease from 1.6% prior, favoring RBA’s easy money policy.

AUD/USD cheers the return of bulls near the week’s top around mid-0.7700s during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the aussie pair marked the heaviest gains in one week, while also refreshing the weekly high, as market mood brightened on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine news as well as the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) upbeat economic forecasts. The ECB’s hint to investigate EUR/USD moves and mixed data were extra positives that managed to shift traders’ attention off a likely delay in US President Joe Biden’s much-awaited relief package.

Aussie CPI, Fed in focus…

While conveying their product’s ability to tame the covid variants were the initial positives by the global COVID-19 vaccine producers, the announcement of booster shots and confirmation of receding virus strength, unveiled by Israel, added strength to the upbeat mood. Additionally, Ed O'Keefe from CBS recently tweeted, “The Biden administration is boosting the weekly supply of COVID-19 vaccines to states and territories by 16% next week and plans to give governors more of a heads up on forthcoming allocations of the shots, multiple state officials briefed by the White House tell me.”

Elsewhere, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised up its forecast for 2021 global economic growth to 5.5% from 5.2% in October's publication, said Reuters. However, the global organization did cite 'exceptional uncertainty' about the economic outlook, amid renewed waves and variants of covid-19.

While the aforementioned catalysts probed the US dollar strength, the greenback witnessed extra shock when the ECB expressed concerns about the EUR/USD exchange rate.

Amid these plays, markets almost forgot about the delay in the much-awaited US stimulus as well as ex-American President Donald Trump’s impeachment, not to forget paying a little heed to the second-tier data. Also likely to have compressed the market’s reaction to the immediate fundamentals could be the pre-Fed mood.

Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks closed with mild losses even as S&P 500 Futures refreshed record intraday top during Tuesday. Further, The US 10-year Treasury yields remained depressed to 1.036% by the end of Tuesday’s North American trading session.

Looking forward, Australia’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the fourth-quarter (Q4) will be the immediate catalyst to watch for AUD/USD traders. The top-tier figure is expected to recede from 1.6% QoQ to 0.7% while the RBA’s trimmed-mean CPI may remain unchanged at 0.4%. Given the likely weakness in price pressure, the AUD/USD repeat the pre-Fed dull reaction to any key data and may also probe bulls amid hopes of further easy money policy from the RBA.

Read: Australian Quarterly CPI Preview: Upside surprise could save the day for the AUD bulls

Technical analysis

Sustained trading beyond 0.7640 and 0.7660 key supports, not to forget the confluence of 21-day and 10-day SMA near 0.7730, AUD/USD is up for challenging the descending resistance line from January 06, at 0.7770.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.775
Today Daily Change 38 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.49%
Today daily open 0.7712
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7724
Daily SMA50 0.7563
Daily SMA100 0.7369
Daily SMA200 0.7133
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7748
Previous Daily Low 0.7682
Previous Weekly High 0.7783
Previous Weekly Low 0.7658
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7708
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7723
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.768
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7648
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7614
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7746
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.778
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7811

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls eye key resistance below 0.7800 ahead of Australian Q4 CPI

AUD/USD: Bulls eye key resistance below 0.7800 ahead of Australian Q4 CPI

AUD/USD cheers the return of bulls near the week’s top around mid-0.7700s during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. Aussie Q4 CPI is likely to ease from 1.6% prior, favoring RBA’s easy money policy.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD near weekly highs, bullish potential limited

EUR/USD near weekly highs, bullish potential limited

EUR/USD trades around 1.2160, near its weekly high but still unable to advance despite the broad dollar’s weakness.

EUR/USD News

Stablecoins reserves hit new all-time high as investors prepare to re-enter the market

Stablecoins reserves hit new all-time high as investors prepare to re-enter the market

On January 10, 2021, the cryptocurrency market capitalization reached an all-time high of $1.11 trillion. Shortly after, Bitcoin suffered a major pullback and most coins followed suit. Many investors and analysts believe this could be a local bottom and a good opportunity to re-enter. 

Read more

XAU/USD stuck within tight $1850-$1860 ranges ahead of key market events

XAU/USD stuck within tight $1850-$1860 ranges ahead of key market events

It’s been a subdued session for spot gold prices (XAU/USD), which have traded within thin $1850-$1860 ranges throughout the entire day despite a softer US dollar.

Gold news

US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20

US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20

The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures