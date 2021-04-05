AUD/USD: Bulls cheer upbeat markets around mid-0.7600s, RBA in focus

- AUD/USD stays firm after posting the heaviest gains in over a week.
- Risk-appetite improved as US data flash strong signals, vaccinations are high and Biden pushes for $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending.
- Off in Australia warranted bull’s caution but risk-on mood dominated.
- ANZ Job Advertisements, RBA and China Caixin Services PMI become the key.
AUD/USD consolidates recent gains in a choppy range between 0.7645 and 0.7660, around 0.7651 by the press time, as Aussie traders return to their desks after a long weekend on Tuesday. Markets were positive as strong US economics on both sides of recent holidays, namely Friday and Monday, join the faster pace of vaccinations in the West and US President Joe Biden’s hints to use special powers to push his $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan through the senate.
The bulls are back but RBA will be crucial…
Be it a whooping 916K US Nonfarm Payrolls or the stronger ISM Manufacturing PMI since 1983, not to forget record high ISM Services PMI, the world’s largest economy has a perfect blend of economics to lure the market optimists. Also on the positive side were the Biden administration’s push for early jabbing and successful results, as well as the UK’s record immunizations and unlocks. Furthermore, US President Biden’s readiness to push for more stimulus also offers a warm welcome to the Australian traders after being on holiday since Thursday.
At home, no community transmission in Queensland and the government’s signals to ease activity restrictions from New South Wales (NSW) provide an extra reason for the Aussie buyers to remain hopeful.
On the contrary, jump in the coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in China and India joins the UK’s cautious response to the international travel plans to cap the market sentiment.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 refresh record top above 4,000, with DJI30 and Nasdaq, also being strong, but the US 10-year Treasury yield drops 1.6 basis points (bps) to 1.70% by the time of writing.
Looking forward, Australia’s ANZ Job Advertisements for March, prior 7.2%, will precede China’s Caixin Services PMI for the said month, market consensus 51.7 versus 51.5 previous readouts. Although the recent dwindling in Beijing’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI raises doubts of China data and may test AUD/USD bulls, major attention will be given to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting.
Although the Aussie central bank isn’t expected to alter the current monetary policy, with rates near the record low of 0.10%, comments over the recent yields moves and employment markets will be the key to watch.
Read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Optimistic but on hold
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond 100-day SMA, around 0.7640, enables AUD/USD buyers to keep their eyes on the mid-March low surrounding the 0.7700 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7647
|Today Daily Change
|38 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50%
|Today daily open
|0.7609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7683
|Daily SMA50
|0.772
|Daily SMA100
|0.7637
|Daily SMA200
|0.7392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7638
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7596
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7694
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7531
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7622
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7572
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7549
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7633
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7656
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7675
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
