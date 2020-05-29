AUD/USD: Bulls and bears jostle above 0.6600 amid risk-off sentiment

- AUD/USD struggles to carry the bounce of 0.6612.
- Australia’s Private Sector Credit stalls on MoM, YoY figures stand at 3.6%.
- China offers another negative news for Australian traders, PBOC leaps on liquidity infusion.
- US data, President Trump’s China conference in the spotlight.
While extending its pullback moves from the intraday low, AUD/USD rises to 0.6638 during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the Aussie pair manages to flash only 0.03% gains on a day.
Although the recent news surrounding the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) liquidity infusion seems to have helped the Aussie pair, Beijing’s anti-dumping investigation into Australian and Japanese chemical exports cap the upside.
Earlier during the day, AUD/USD struggled to extend the previous day’s run-up amid fears of an escalation in the US-China tussle as well as downbeat statistics from Australia.
Following US President Donald Trump’s calling of China conference, the market’s risk-tone turned darker as the Republican leader has already signaled sanctions for the Asian major during the early week.
On the data front, Australia’s Private Sector Credit marked April monthly figures at 0.0% while repeating a 3.6% yearly data-point.
Having that as a background, it becomes easy to understand the recent weakness in the risk catalysts like the US 10-year Treasury yields and stocks in Australia and Japan.
Considering the lack of major economics from Australia left for publishing, investors might await the US Chicago Fed Purchasing Managers’ Index and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for immediate direction. Analysts at Westpac seem cautious ahead of the US data as they said, “In the US, the main market focus will be Trump’s press conference on China. On the data front, April wholesale inventories will continue to wind down as businesses brace for the demand shock. Personal income (market f/c -6.0%) and personal spending (market f/c -12.8%) will be hit hard in April, with further weakness ahead as job losses dampen activity. Having slipped into negative territory in March, the core PCE deflator is set for another weak print of -0.3%. To round out the day, the May Chicago PMI is poised for a marginal recovery (market f/c 40.0), and Fed Chair Powell will take part in a moderated virtual discussion (01:00 AEST).”
Technical analysis
Bulls keep waiting for the clear break above the 200-day SMA level of 0.6660 will provide another push towards 0.6700 round-figure. Until then, the bearish divergence on RSI will keep pushing sellers towards a nine-day-old support line at 0.6580 and 100-day SMA around 0.6485.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6631
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6637
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.651
|Daily SMA50
|0.6343
|Daily SMA100
|0.6484
|Daily SMA200
|0.6658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6617
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.657
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.598
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6637
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6593
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.655
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6513
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6711
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6754
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends the drop below 107.50 on upbeat Japan data dump, risk-off
USD/JPY extends the pullback below 107.50, as the yen continues to draw bids from the risk-off market profile amid US-China tensions and upbeat Japanese data dump. Focus shifts to the US data and President Trump's response to the Hong Kong issue.
AUD/USD: Choppy within range below 0.6650 amid US-China risks
AUD/USD remains depressed around 0.6640 so far this Friday. Risk-tone remains heavy as global equities are weighed down by escalating US-China tensions over the Hong Kong security issue, with all eyes now on Trump's presser.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: A sub-zero rate may be insufficient to down the euro
Preliminary eurozone CPI data for May will likely show depressed inflation. Without shocking figures, the EUR/USD has room to rise, in the opinion of FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam.Key quotes: “Petrol will likely put pressure on CPI."
Gold picks up a bid amid losses in the US stock futures
Gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, is drawing bids as the US stock futures are signaling risk aversion. China imposed the controversial national security bill on Hong Kong on Thursday. Markets fear the US would retaliate with sanctions on China.
WTI eyes record monthly surge
While West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude's front-month contract has backed off from the 2.5-month highs reached earlier this week due to deteriorating US-China tensions, it is still on track to post its biggest monthly gain on record.