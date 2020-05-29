China extends its anti-dumping investigation into Australian and Japanese chemical exports

According to Reuters, China announced that it extended its anti-dumping investigation into the Australian and Japanese chemical exports.

Beijing is reported to extend the probe further into the exports from South Korea and Malaysia through to November 30 this year.

This comes in the face of the rife tensions between the US and China over the issue of Hong Kong’s autonomy after the latter approved the National Security Bill for Hong Kong on Thursday.

Market reaction

The risk-off extends into mid-Asia, with the regional equity indices downed along with the US equity futures and risk currencies.

AUD/USD trades listless below 0.6650 while USD/JPY drops 0.20% to 107.40, as markets await US President Donald’s Trump response to the Hong Kong situation.