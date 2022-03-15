AUD/USD bounces off two-week low, upside potential seems limited amid geopolitical risks

- AUD/USD attracted some buying on Tuesday and reversed an early dip to over a two-week low.
- Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and extended support to the pair.
- The Russia-Ukraine crisis, Fed rate hike expectations should keep a lid on any meaningful gains.
The AUD/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, around the 0.7200 mark.
The pair attracted some buying near the 0.7165 region on Tuesday and for now, seems to have defended support marked by an upward sloping trend-line extending from the YTD low touched in January. China reported better-than-expected growth in retail sales, fixed-asset investment and industrial production data on Tuesday. This, along with the emergence of some US dollar selling, assisted the AUD/USD pair to stall its recent pullback from the vicinity of mid-0.74000s, or a near five-month high touched last week.
The USD downtick could be attributed to some profit-taking amid retreating US Treasury bond yields, though a combination of factors should help limit the downside. The market sentiment remains fragile in the wake of the risk of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China. Apart from this, expectations for an imminent start of the policy tightening cycle by the Fed should act as a tailwind for the greenback and keep a lid on any meaningful recovery for the AUD/USD pair.
The markets seem convinced that the recent geopolitical developments might do little to hold back the US central bank from hiking its target funds rate to rein in inflationary expectations. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to its highest level since June 2019 on Monday and favours the USD bulls. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting, scheduled to be announced during the US session on Wednesday.
In the meantime, traders might take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index and the Empire State Manufacturing Index later during the early North American session. The data, however, might do little to provide any meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair as investors will keep a close eye on the incoming headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7198
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7251
|Daily SMA50
|0.7197
|Daily SMA100
|0.7225
|Daily SMA200
|0.7311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7299
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7186
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7441
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7229
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7256
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7149
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7376
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 1.3050 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD advanced to 1.3050 on Tuesday but seems to be having a difficult time gathering further bullish momentum. The data published by the UK's ONS showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 3.9% in January from 4.1% but this reading triggered little to no market reaction.
EUR/USD looks to regain 1.1000 ahead of ZEW, Lagarde
EUR/USD is on a gradual ascent towards 1.1000, as the US dollar loses ground amid a cautiously optimistic market mood. Upbeat Chinese data and hopes for the Ukraine-Russia war to end by early May keep bulls hopeful ahead of the German ZEW and ECB Lagarde's speech.
Gold keeps March lows of $1,902 and the Fed in focus
The pullback in US Treasury yields seems to offer a brief reprieve to gold bulls. The US dollar drops with yields but the Ukraine uncertainty to keep downside limited.
Chainlink price to revisit $16 as LINK coils above vital support
Chainlink price tags the $10.82 to $13.06 demand zone. LINK price has shattered a few weekly resistance barriers and is currently hovering above a crucial, pivotal point.
S&P 500 Index: Buy on dip thesis is set to get tested at the FOMC
Despite developed markets pricing peak Russia fear, recent degradation to the equity market technicals has emboldened stock markets bears who see a tightening liquidity backdrop coming.