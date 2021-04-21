AUD/USD bounces off intraday low above 0.7700 on strong Australia Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD picks up bids on upbeat Aussie catalysts.
  • Australia Retail Sales grew past-1.0% forecast to 1.4% MoM in March.
  • Market sentiment remains sluggish amid covid fears, US dollar keeps recovery moves.
  • Risk catalysts remain the key amid a light calendar going forward.

AUD/USD recovers from the day’s low of 0.7715 to around 0.7730 following Australia’s upbeat Retail Sales release during early Wednesday. It should, however, be noted that the risk aversion wave, mainly due to the covid woes, tames the bulls.

Australia’s Retail Sales grew 1.4% MoM versus 1.0% expected and -0.8% previous contraction, per the preliminary readings for March. Earlier in the day, Australia’s Westpac Leading Index rose past-0.01% MoM to 0.38% but the AUD/USD prices couldn’t ignore the risk-off mood and stay downbeat.

Read: Aussie Retail Sales beats with 1.4% vs 1% expected, AUD steady

Although Australian media raised hopes of the home-made covid vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, the estimated manufacturing set-up time of three years dash the optimism especially when the virus resurgence weighs on the mood off-late.

Global coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose 12% on the weekly basis wherein India was, unfortunately, topping the chart. It’s worth mentioning that Japan is also looking for recalling the virus-led emergencies in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures as news infections escalate.

Read: Coronavirus Update: India leads run-up in global infections, Japan to recall emergencies in Tokyo, Osaka and Hyogo

On a different horizon, the US-China tussles get bitter with Beijing’s firm ‘No’ to the West when it comes to the dragon nation’s internal affairs. Further, no strong developments on the America-Iran talks and escalating tension surrounding the Russia-Ukraine tussles also weigh on the market sentiment.

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields and the US dollar index (DXY) extend the previous day’s recovery moves.

Having witnessed the initial market reaction to the key Aussie data, AUD/USD traders should keep their eyes on the risk catalysts for a fresh direction. Given the virus woes dimming the vaccine and stimulus hopes, the quote is likely to remain pressured unless any strong positives pop up, mainly relating to the infections or the remedy.

Technical analysis

AUD/USD stays above the 50-day SMA level, around 0.7720, on a daily closing despite the latest pullback, which in turn keeps buyers hopeful to aim for the 0.7800 resistance.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.772
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 0.7725
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7651
Daily SMA50 0.7723
Daily SMA100 0.7679
Daily SMA200 0.7437
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7817
Previous Daily Low 0.7708
Previous Weekly High 0.7762
Previous Weekly Low 0.7585
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.775
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7683
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7641
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7574
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7792
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7859
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7901

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Get Weekly Crypto trade ideas!  
Empower yourself with the best market insights

Join FXStreet Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Looks set to revisit sub-1.2000 area

EUR/USD: Looks set to revisit sub-1.2000 area

EUR/USD battles the previous day’s pullback from seven-week high. Downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, MACD conditions favor further selling. Horizontal area from early March, two-week-old rising support line will test the bears.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD keeps pullback from one-month top around mid-1.3900s ahead of UK CPI

GBP/USD keeps pullback from one-month top around mid-1.3900s ahead of UK CPI

GBP/USD takes a U-turn from intraday top after snapping a six-day uptrend the previous day. US dollar recovery, backed by covid woes, superseded upbeat UK jobs report. British inflation figures, risk catalysts should be followed for fresh impulse.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Looks set to revisit sub-1.2000 area

EUR/USD: Looks set to revisit sub-1.2000 area

EUR/USD battles the previous day’s pullback from seven-week high. Downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, MACD conditions favor further selling. Horizontal area from early March, two-week-old rising support line will test the bears.

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin remains in a strong bullish rally according to history

Bitcoin remains in a strong bullish rally according to history

Bitcoin price has seen a correction but remains in a bull rally according to previous trends. BTC could continue dropping in the short term. The cryptocurrency market has shifted its momentum toward the bears.

Read more

Canada: Why this month’s rate decision is so tricky

Canada: Why this month’s rate decision is so tricky

This month’s Bank of Canada monetary policy announcement is a tricky one. On one hand, economic data has been very good. Job growth is strong, consumer spending is improving, the housing market is on fire with homes selling far above ...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures