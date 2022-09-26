- AUD/USD pauses two-day downtrend at 28-month low, paring losses of late.
- Risk-off mood joined firmer yields to weigh on the pair.
- Panic selling of the GBPUSD, calls for central bank intervention contributed to the sour sentiment.
- Bears are likely to keep reins amid light calendar, corrective bounce can’t be ruled out.
AUD/USD justified its risk-barometer status as markets panicked on Monday before traders lick their wounds near 0.6460 during Tuesday’s early Asian session. The quote’s latest weakness could be linked to the broad pessimism amid the GBP/USD pair’s plunge that raised concerns over multiple central bank interventions.
GBP/USD slumped to an all-time low on Monday amid the market’s scathing rejection to the new tax-cut measures, fearing more burden on the monetary policymakers and fiscal budget. The same triggered speculations that the Bank of England (BOE) needs to intervene to defend the domestic currency, allowing the cable to pare some losses. However, the British central bank refrained from any immediate moves and renewed the selling of the Cable.
At home, the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) updates surrounding the increase in the Forex reserves tried to defend the AUD/USD buyers recently but failed amid the risk-off mood.
The sour sentiment pushed market players to demand a premium and pushed the Treasury yields towards the north, which in turn joined the hawkish Fedspeak to propel the US dollar and weigh on the AUD/USD prices. Also portraying the risk-aversion was the downbeat performance of the global equities, tracked by Wall Street.
On Monday, Chicago Fed National Activity Index weakened to 0.0 in August versus 0.09 market expectations and an upwardly revised prior reading of 0.29. Even so, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said, per Reuters, “Getting inflation down will require slower employment growth, somewhat higher unemployment rate”. Following that, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday that if there is an error to be made, better that the Fed do too much than to do too little.
That said, AUD/USD traders are likely to witness hardship in extending the latest rebound amid economic fears. With that in mind, today’s US CB Consumer Confidence for September and Durable Goods Orders for August will be crucial to watch for immediate directions.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest pause in the downside, a clear break of the four-month-old bearish channel’s support line, now resistance around 0.6500, keeps AUD/USD bears hopeful of visiting the 78.6% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of April-August moves, near 0.6360.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6456
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0070
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.07%
|Today daily open
|0.6526
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6755
|Daily SMA50
|0.6876
|Daily SMA100
|0.6927
|Daily SMA200
|0.7094
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6656
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6512
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6748
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6512
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6473
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6617
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6762
AUD/USD fell to a fresh two-year low of 0.6437
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.6450, down to its lowest since May 2020. Global equities plunged amid concerns massive quantitative tightening will exacerbate the risk of recessions among major economies.
EUR/USD battling to retain the 0.9600 mark
The EUR/USD pair trades a handful of pips above the 0.9600 level after reaching a new two-decade low of 0.9549. Fears of a global economic downturn spurred risk aversion, backing the American currency.
Gold could soon challenge the $1,600 level
Demand for the dollar continued at the beginning of the week, resulting in XAUUSD plummeting to $1,626.67, its lowest since April 2020. Concerns about potential recessions undermined the dismal market’s mood, pushing the greenback higher despite its extreme overbought conditions.
Ethereum: Miners poised to sell after GPU mining goes bankrupt
ETH could fall further if market conditions persist. Ethereum has yet to retaliate against the bearish onslaught experienced this month. The bears have forged a steep decline suppressing any attempts for a V-shaped retaliation. The downtrend fuels the newly developing bearish sentiment surrounding the Ethereum Merge.
All eyes on long-dated treasuries
The question of a peak in long-dated Treasury yields is the key one. As the Fed has vacated the market and foreign buyers aren‘t exactly aggressively buying, it‘s up to institutional and retail investors to snap up any bargains. These would be of course driven by real economy evidently entering recession – we aren‘t quite there yet.