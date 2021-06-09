AUD/USD bears approach 0.7700 amid cautious markets, US inflation eyed

- AUD/USD holds lower ground after a two-day fall.
- US 10-year Treasury yields dropped to the lowest since March amid anxiety.
- Data from Australia, China falls short of entertaining traders, so do RBA’s Kent and Aussie Treasurer Frydenberg.
- Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations may offer intermediate moves but all eyes are on the US CPI.
AUD/USD kick-starts Super Thursday by keeping the previous declines, directed towards 0.7700, around 0.7730 amid the initial Asian session. This in turn reversed the early-week gains, printing mild weekly losses by the press time. Despite a lack of activity, nervous sentiment ahead of the crucial US inflation data release kept the risk-barometer pair pressured the previous day and could pressure the moves ahead of the catalyst. However, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for June can entertain markets.
Crunch time…
AUD/USD traders paid a little heed to the domestic factors while taking clues from the broad macro, mainly the risk-sensitivity ahead of the important US economics, on Wednesday. IN doing so, the quote ignored upbeat comments from Aussie Treasurer Josh Frydenbegn and RBA Assistant Governor Christopher Kent, not to forget weaker-than-expected Westpac Consumer Confidence, -5.2% versus -4.8%, for Australia.
China’s strongest Producer Price Index (PPI) since 2008, in contrast to the downbeat Consumer Price Index (CPI), for May, were also among the catalysts that got a dull welcome.
Other than the pre-data caution, escalating tension between the US and China also contributes to the sluggish sentiment. The US passage of a bill, through the Senate, aiming to compete with Chinese tech, followed by Beijing’s expected response, preceded the draft communiqué for the G7 suggesting new examination of origins of the covid. This could be traced to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s previous vow, per Axios, to hold China accountable for covid origin.
Elsewhere, vaccine optimism increases and so do chatters surrounding US stimulus but nothing could gain major attention than the wait-and-watch mood ahead of the US CPI ex Food & Energy (Core CPI) for May, expected 3.4% versus 3.0% prior YoY.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields declined four basis points (bps) to 1.49%, the lowest since March whereas the Wall Street benchmarks portrayed another sluggish day.
Although global markets and the AUD/USD prices are likely to remain subdued ahead of the key data, the expected strength of Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations for June, forecast 3.6% versus 3.5% previous readouts, may trigger the quote’s consolidation.
Read: G-7 Plans 1 Billion Extra Covid Shots to End Pandemic Next Year
Technical analysis
A gradually firming bearish bias below 21-day SMA and a three-week-old falling trend line, respectively around 0.7745 and 0.7770, backs 0.7675 re-test.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7731
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.7739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7743
|Daily SMA50
|0.7728
|Daily SMA100
|0.7728
|Daily SMA200
|0.7539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7765
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7732
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7774
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7644
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7725
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7712
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7692
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7779
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7792
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps meeting sellers around 1.2200
The EUR/USD pair is marginally lower at the end of the day, still trading within familiar levels. ECB’s monetary policy decision and US inflation figures are likely to wake up the pair.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.41 on growing Brexit acrimony
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.41 after the EU's Sefcovic said that the bloc could retaliate with quite tariffs in response to persistent implementation problems of the Northern Irish protocol. Earlier, sterling advanced in response to hawkish BOE comments.
Gold bears seeking for critical resistance to hold post US CPI
The markets are holding out for Super Thursday with the ECB and US CPI to lay the foundations ahead of the Fed. At the time of writing, Gold is trading at $1,891.26 and flat on the day having traded within a range of between $1,887.43 and $1,899.07 so far.
XLM price shows strength above $0.36, releasing Stellar for a 30% rally
XLM price struck support at the 61.8% retracement level yesterday before rebounding to close positive on a day that initially looked bearish for the cryptocurrency complex.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
Annual CPI forecast to climb to 4.7%, core to 3.4% in May. Federal Reserve interest rate policy tied to labor market recovery. Inflation stirring in commodities, product shortages and wages. Fed seems to have begun market preparation for bond taper. US dollar is a reflection of Treasury rates.