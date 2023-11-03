AUD/USD back over 0.6500 in post-NFP Dollar rout

- The AUD/USD has pushed into a 2-month high as the US Dollar slumps post-NFP.
- Market sentiment has flipped firmly risk on as investors no longer fear more Fed rates.
- RBA due next week, markets expecting an additional 25 bps.
The AUD/USD is pinning into a nine-week high bid above the 0.6500 handle as the Aussie (AUD) capitalizes on US Dollar (USD) weakness following a flubbed Nonfarm Payrolls reading, and risk-on market sentiment is sending the Aussie into its sixth green candle out of the last seven consecutive trading days.
Global markets turned the US Dollar inside out, dumping the safe haven asset and stepping into riskier assets following a worse-than-expected NFP reading that saw the US add a scant 150 thousand jobs in October, below the forecast 180K addition and slumping from September's bumper 297K print (revised down from 336K) to the indicator's worst reading since February 2021.
US data down = risk appetite up
Cooling US data is helping to confirm that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done with rate hikes, and investors are now turning forward to start anticipating a future rate cut cycle from the US central bank. With markets hoping for an easing monetary policy outlook to make borrowing and lending cheaper once again, negative economic data for the US will remain market-positive as recession factors will push the Fed towards rate cuts sooner rather than later.
Next week sees the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) due to deliver its latest rate call on Tuesday, and markets are expecting the Aussie central bank to deliver a 25 basis point hike as inflation continues to simmer at the edges of the Australian economy.
AUD/USD Technical Outlook
The Aussie's technical recovery from October's lows near the 0.6300 level sees the AUD/USD climbing halfway towards the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently turning down into 0.6625.
With the AUD/USD cleanly shearing the 50-day SMA near 0.6400, the pair is set to mark in a topside Friday close near 0.6515.
AUD/USD Daily Chart
AUD/USD Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6515
|Today Daily Change
|0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|1.26
|Today daily open
|0.6434
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6357
|Daily SMA50
|0.6391
|Daily SMA100
|0.6519
|Daily SMA200
|0.6625
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6456
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6389
|Previous Weekly High
|0.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.627
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6445
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.627
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6415
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6397
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6464
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6493
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.653
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh multi-week highs above 1.0700 after NFP
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0700 for the first time since late September. The weaker-than-forecast increase in Nonfarm Payrolls in October triggered a US Dollar selloff and fueled the pair's rally in the American session.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and rose above 1.2300 in the early American session on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the disappointing October jobs report from the US, allowing the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold retreats below $2,000 following NFP-inspired rally
Gold turned north and advanced beyond $2,000 after October jobs report, which showed a 150,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment, however, limited the precious metal's gains, causing XAU/USD to retreat toward $1,990.
Bitcoin price spikes in response to US Nonfarm Payrolls for October
The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, coming in below market expectations of 180,000. As the job market cools, the NFP data is likely to drive upside volatility in Bitcoin and altcoins.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO gains despite announcing 10% cut to workforce
Nio (NIO) stock has gained as much as 5% on Friday morning after reporting that increased competition in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market had forced the Shanghai-based company to lay off 10% of its workforce and trim some of its investments.