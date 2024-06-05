AUD/NZD tumbles after Australian GDP data reaches lows since March

- On Wednesday, the AUD/NZD dropped significantly, reaching its lowest level since March around 1.0740.
- Australian Q1 GDP growth was reported slightly below expectations, signaling a slowdown in the economy.
- The RBA is set to keep an eye on inflation, which might be the primary focus for monetary policy decisions.
The AUD/NZD continued its bearish trajectory on Wednesday, declining to its lowest level since March, registered at around 1.0740 amid the newly released Australian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q1 data.
In Australia, reported Q1 GDP figures came in slightly below market anticipations, with sluggish growth of 0.1% QoQ below the predicted 0.2%, indicating a moderated pace in the economy. Also, the YoY rate landed at 1.1%, lower than the projected figure and down from the corrected 1.6% in Q4 of the previous year. Furthermore, recent services and composite PMI readings for May appeared softer than preliminary estimates.
Despite these developments, the RBA, accentuated by Governor Michele Bullock, is likely to maintain its attention on bringing inflation back to its target. In that sense, future monetary policy decisions are probably more influenced by this goal rather than short-term economic oscillations. While tightening monetary policy was a point of discussion in the last meeting, investors took those off the table those odds and for the next meeting in June are just seeing around 30% odds of a cut.
AUD/NZD technical analysis
The technical outlook has further deepened into bearish territory. However, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) showed oversold conditions, indicating a potential upward correction may be on the horizon. This is further supported by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which shows a reduction in red bars, confirming the potential of an uptrend.
As the bearish trend persists with the pair below its 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) and in multi-month lows, the focus will be whether the downward trend continues or an upward correction happens.
AUD/NZD daily chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0739
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.0765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0885
|Daily SMA50
|1.0915
|Daily SMA100
|1.0818
|Daily SMA200
|1.0807
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0812
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0756
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0852
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0806
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1028
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0791
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0722
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0687
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0856
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
