AUD/NZD Technical Analysis: On the bids above 21-day SMA, bulls target 1.0900

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD recovers the previous day’s losses.
  • A recent high, seven-month-old rising trend line acts as near-term key resistances.
  • An ascending support line since late-August can question sellers below 21-day SMA.

With the 21-day SMA limiting the AUD/NZD pair’s immediate declines, the quote takes the bids to 1.0810 while heading into the European session on Tuesday.

The monthly high around 1.0870 is likely to target of the short-term buyers while an upward sloping trend line since April 17, at 1.0900, could lure bulls afterward.

Should there be increased upside beyond 1.0900, October 2018 high close to 1.1000 will return to the chart.

Meanwhile, pair’s declines below 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.0760 can take rest on a rising support line since August 26, at 1.0700 now.

If sellers refrain from respecting 1.0700 mark, August 22 high close to 1.0620 may entertain them ahead of 1.0565/50 confluence including 200-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the latest rise since August.

AUD/NZD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0812
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.38%
Today daily open 1.0771
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0758
Daily SMA50 1.0742
Daily SMA100 1.0615
Daily SMA200 1.0561
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0848
Previous Daily Low 1.0753
Previous Weekly High 1.0867
Previous Weekly Low 1.0706
Previous Monthly High 1.0827
Previous Monthly Low 1.0643
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0789
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0733
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0696
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0639
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0828
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0885
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0923

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

