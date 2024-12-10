AUD/NZD slides to 1.0950 area after RBA decision, holds above 200-day SMA

- AUD/NZD faces rejection near 1.1000 after the RBA announced its policy decision.
- The RBA leaves its cash rate unchanged, though turned dovish and weighs on the AUD.
- Bets for aggressive RBNZ easing undermine the NZD and help limit losses for the cross.
The AUD/NZD cross attracts fresh sellers following an Asian session uptick to the 1.1000 psychological mark and drops to a fresh daily low after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its policy decision. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.0900s, within striking distance of over a two-month low touched on Monday, though manage to hold above the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) pivotal support.
The Australian central bank, as was widely expected, decided to maintain the status quo for the ninth straight meeting and left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35% following its December policy meeting. In the accompanying statement, the RBA noted that the board is gaining some confidence that inflationary pressures are declining in line with their forecasts. This reaffirms bets for an early rate cut and turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the Australian Dollar (AUD) and the AUD/NZD cross.
Meanwhile, government data released earlier this Tuesday showed that China’s Trade Balance unexpectedly grew to $97.44 billion in November from $95.27 billion in the prior month. This, however, was offset by the disappointing readings on exports and imports, which pointed to still sluggish overseas and local demand. Apart from this, worries about US President-elect Donald Trump's impending tariffs further dent demand for the China-proxy Aussie and contribute to the AUD/NZD pair's intraday slide.
That said, bets for aggressive policy easing by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and help limit losses for the AUD/NZD cross. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below a technically significant 200-day SMA before positioning for an extension of the recent decline witnessed over the past two weeks or so. Traders now look to the post-meeting presser for a fresh impetus.
Economic Indicator
RBA Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.Read more.
Last release: Tue Dec 10, 2024 03:30
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 4.35%
Consensus: 4.35%
Previous: 4.35%
Source: Reserve Bank of Australia
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weakens below 0.6400 ahead of Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive near 0.6370 after bouncing off a fresh year-to-date low of 0.6336. The dovish stance by the Reserve Bank of Australia drags the Australian Dollar lower. Traders will closely monitor the Australian November labor market data, along with the US PPI data, which are due later on Thursday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 2.7% in November, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold extends rally above $2,700
Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades above $2,700 for the first time in two weeks. Investors fully price in a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in December following the November inflation data from the US, boosting XAU/USD.
Ethereum eyes new yearly high as whale and institutional holdings increase
Ethereum is up 6% on Wednesday after bouncing off the support level near $3,550. The spot market shows institutional investors and whales maintained a bullish sentiment, potentially scooping up ETH at lower prices during the recent dip.
BTC faces setback from Microsoft’s rejection
Bitcoin price hovers around $98,400 on Wednesday after declining 4.47% since Monday. Microsoft shareholders rejected the proposal to add Bitcoin to the company’s balance sheet on Tuesday.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.