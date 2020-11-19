AUD/NZD sinks to the lowest level since April

  • AUD/NZD moves in on a potentially strong level of support.
  • Bears remain on control and analysts argue that the path of least resistance for the NZD remains higher. 

AUD/NZD is currently trading at 1.0521 and is under pressure in early Asia, printing a low 1.0517 in a move telegraphed in yesterday's analysis:

In doing so, AUD/NZD has dropped to the lowest level since April.

The drop, according to analysts at ANZ bank said it is difficult to justify fundamentally, but price action is bullet-proof.''

''We remain in the grip of the ebb and flow of global sentiment. 2021 is going to be pretty tough even with a vaccine (presuming it becomes available later in the year), with more layoffs likely in the US and Europe (some businesses won’t be able to hang on that long), which speaks to more policy action there''.

''With light now at the end of the tunnel, NZ’s better near-term prospects, and fading market expectations on negative rates, the path of least resistance for the NZD remains higher,'' the analysts argued.

AUD/NZD technical analysis

At this juncture, the pair is testing a potentially strong demand area and level of support.

A 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level will meet a prior support level which guards the correction highs and late October highs.

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0527
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.0553
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0641
Daily SMA50 1.074
Daily SMA100 1.0771
Daily SMA200 1.0651
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0604
Previous Daily Low 1.0549
Previous Weekly High 1.0733
Previous Weekly Low 1.0546
Previous Monthly High 1.0906
Previous Monthly Low 1.0595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0583
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0533
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0514
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0478
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0588
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0624
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0643

 

 

 

 

 

