AUD/NZD rides highs on weak NZ economic outlook and hawkish RBA

- Buyers steer AUD/NZD upwards, raising the pair near 1.0990 and then stabilizing at 1.0970.
- Firms in New Zealand expect a deterioration of the economic outlook according to the NZIER Survey of Business Opinion.
- RBA minutes from the June meeting confirmed a hawkish stance from the RBA.
The AUD/NZD buyers took the initiative on Tuesday. The steady stance by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) seen in the latest minutes has raised market speculation for an interest rate hike in the August meeting, providing impetus to the pair's upward movement. The gloomy outlook in New Zealand is also pushing the pair upwards.
In New Zealand, the market is focused on the Q2 NZIER Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) released this Tuesday. The survey showed that a great portion of the firm's survey expects a slowdown in the New Zealand economy over the coming year. Regarding the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, contrary to market expectations for a cut in November, the bank has its first rate cut planned for Q3 2025. However, if the economy shows more signs of weakening, the bank might consider earlier reductions.
Meanwhile, in Australia, the RBA's June meeting minutes underscored the bank's hawkish stance. Key reasons for maintaining the policy rate included uncertainty around consumption data and clear financial stress on many households and reaffirmed its intention of doing anything necessary to bring inflation down which boosted bets on a hike. The upcoming May Retail Sales data, due this Wednesday, is expected to further tilt the scale in favor of an RBA policy rate hike. In light of this and the stubbornly high inflation, markets now see nearly 40% odds of a rate hike on September 24, rising to nearly 50% for November 5.
AUD/NZD technical analysis
Short-term, the technical view of AUD/NZD remains bullish, but indicators nearing overbought conditions may indicate that a correction looms. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching 70 and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is printing rising green bars.
On the downside, supports are lining up at 1.0950, 1.0930, and 1.0900. The 1.1000 target is the next resistance for the purchasers. The risks of a potential correction seem to loom, but as long as the cross maintains its position above the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) the outlook will remain positive.
AUD/NZD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Immediately to the upside comes 0.6700
AUD/USD maintained its erratic performance on Tuesday, reversing part of Monday’s retracement, with the upside always capped by the 0.6700 zone ahead of key US data releases on Wednesday.
EUR/USD needs to clear the 200-day SMA for further gains
EUR/USD managed to extend its multi-session apathetic advance amidst the flattish price action in the Greenback and the majority of the risk-linked assets, all prior to the publication of key releases in the US docket on Wednesday.
Gold under mild selling pressure around $2,320
The precious metal now fades the initial uptick and trades with modest losses near the $2,320 zone per ounce troy in response to the data-driven bounce in the Greenback.
Ripple escrow unlocks one billion XRP on Monday as altcoin ranges above $0.47
Ripple (XRP) escrow unlocked 1 billion tokens on Monday as part of the planned unlock until January 2025. XRP hovers around $0.48 early on Tuesday, adding more than 1% to its value on the day.
From bold to boring
After a rollicking spring rally, gold has settled into a trading range that seems typical for a summertime slowdown. One indicator is now pointing toward a big surprise soon, however.