AUD/NZD refreshes yearly top to 1.0480 as coronavirus news dominate

- AUD/NZD remains positive amid the sustained comparative New Zealand dollar weakness ahead of the RBNZ.
- The pair pays a little heed to the second-tier Aussie and New Zealand data.
- Some more of the Australian economics, coronavirus headlines will be followed for intermediate clues.
AUD/NZD takes the bids to 1.0475 during the Asian session on Tuesday. That said, the pair recently flashed a fresh yearly top of 1.0480. While risks emanating from China’s coronavirus are currently in the spotlight, the New Zealand dollar bears the burden ahead of Wednesday’s RBNZ.
In doing so, the quote ignores the recently released New Zealand’s (NZ) ANZ Truckometer data for January, not to forget the Aussie Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence. While the early signal to NZ economic activity rose 4.8% versus December month’s -2.5% mark, Australia’s consumer sentiment gauge slipped to 107.8 from 108.5 for the week ending February 09.
China’s coronavirus continues to haunt the commodity-linked currencies while also weighing on the market’s risk-tone. In its latest update, the Chinese Health Commission said the epidemic has already crossed 1,000 mark as far as the people died are concerned.
During the previous day, China’s January month CPI surged with the fastest pace since October 2011 to 5.4% while beating a 4.9% YoY forecast.
Moving on, the Australian housing and National Australia Bank’s Business Conditions/Confidence are likely to offer intermediate moves. However, major attention will be given to coronavirus updates and RBNZ.
Considering the aforementioned catalysts, TD Securities came up with the bullish call for AUD/NZD while saying, "New Zealand dollar (NZD) remains starved of foreign capital flows. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar (AUD) has benefited from an LNG boom that has helped to push a trade surplus. Notwithstanding a temporary shock from the virus, this offers AUD a competitive advantage over NZD, especially as the latter runs rich on our long-term valuation models. We will look to buy AUD/NZD on a dip towards 1.0350/1.0400. The 200-DMA at 1.0555 will be the gateway to a larger move towards 1.08/1.09."
Technical Analysis
A confluence of 100 and 200-day SMA near 1.0550 becomes the key upside barrier whereas 50-day SMA around 1.0400 can act as the immediate support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0473
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.0463
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0385
|Daily SMA50
|1.0407
|Daily SMA100
|1.0555
|Daily SMA200
|1.0554
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.047
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0394
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0449
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0331
|Previous Monthly High
|1.059
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.029
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0441
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0423
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0415
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0366
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0339
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0491
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0518
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0567
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ignores below-forecast NAB data, eyes gains on bull RSI divergence
AUD/USD is showing signs of life and could gain altitude during the day ahead. To start with, the pair has barely moved in response to the dismal data released a few minutes before press time.
USD/JPY bulls stepping in as USD remains in demand, 110 handle targeted
USD/JPY ranged between 109.65 and 109.85 overnight and is currently trading between 109.81 in a tight range ahead of major events. The market remains in a risk-off mode which is supportive of the yen.
Euro Hits 4 Month Lows, Six Straight Days of Losses
Investors have been selling euros since the beginning of the month. Granted there's been only six days of trading, the consistency is worrying. The sell-off in EUR/USD took the pair to its weakest level in 4 months.
WTI: Skidding along the bottom of 2020 downtrend
The price of a barrel of oil, West Texas Intermediate crude,(WTI) has been trapped in a narrow range and skidding along the bottom of this year's downtrend in the $49 handle. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $49.74.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.