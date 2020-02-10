With the latest figures from China’s Health Commission crossing wires, it gets confirmed that the coronavirus has already claimed more than 1,000 lives by the end of February 10.

The statistics mention that the death toll has risen to 1,011 with the epicenter Hubei adding 2,097 confirmed cases. It’s worth mentioning that there have been 103 deaths on Monday due to the fatal epidemic.

FX implications

With the contagion being in the spotlight for having a negative impact on the market’s risk-tone, news of any further spread weighs on the trade sentiment. With this, S&P 500 Futures stay sluggish around 3,350 whereas markets in Japan will be closed for trading on Tuesday and hence could placate risk-off.