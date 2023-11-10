AUD/NZD Price Outlook: Aussie looking for a floor against Kiwi, slumps to 1.0780

- The AUD/NZD has etched in a new weekly low at 1.0780 after a week of declines.
- The Aussie's backslide comes after reaching a technical ceiling at 1.0940.
- Buyers to be pushed to the back end for next week if they can't grab ahold of moving average barriers.
The AUD/NZD has managed to hold on for Friday, closing out the trading week close to flat on the last day after declining over 1.1% peak-to-trough from Monday's peak near 1.0900.
The pair still remains down almost 1.4% from the last meaningful swing high into 1.0945 and Aussie bidders are beginning to run out of track as the AUD/NZD rotates into a bearish technical pattern, slipping below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and on pace to extend declines back into the last low set in October near 1.0640.
The Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) on the daily candles is confirming a bearish signal following a slow and fast moving average crossover, and a Relative Strength Index (RSI) still near the midrange but declining slowly is implying there's still room to run on the down side before hitting oversold conditions.
AUD/NZD Hourly Chart
AUD/NZD Daily Chart
AUD/NZD Technical Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0799
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0794
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0843
|Daily SMA50
|1.0808
|Daily SMA100
|1.0816
|Daily SMA200
|1.0817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0844
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0784
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0944
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0624
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0807
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0821
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0771
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0748
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.083
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0889
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after tepid US data
EUR/USD struggles to find direction on Friday and fluctuates in a narrow band slightly below 1.0700. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed expectations, weakening to 60.4 in November from 63.8 in October. Wall Street trades in the green after Thursday's slump, weighing US Dollar demand.
GBP/USD pierces 1.2200 after UK GDP
GBP/USD extends its slide below the 1.2200 level early in the American session. The data from the UK showed that the GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.6% in Q3, better than expected. Still, the figures failed to boost the pair as investors await next week's first-tier figures for direction.
Gold extends its weekly slump, flirts with $1,940
Gold price maintains the bearish bias after the US opening, and XAU/USD trades at fresh four-week lows near $1,940. The bright metal is set to end the week with substantial losses despite the tepid demand for the US dollar.
Chainlink price to continue its uptrend with the introduction of new staking platform
Chainlink announces launch date for a 45 million LINK staking pool with flexible incentives for stakers. Chainlink staking version 2 enhances network security and was first conceived in August 2023.
Tesla Stock Forecast: Despite market's advance, TSLA hovers above must-hold support
Tesla (TSLA) stock advanced in line with the NASDAQ Composite, up a little more than 1%, at lunchtime on Friday. TSLA stock is hovering just above an important support zone at $210. Should it give way, shareholders could experience a 24% drop to long-term support.