AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Rallies 70 pips on RBA’s bold rate hike, bulls eye yearly top near 1.1200

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD crossed one-month-old horizontal hurdle on the RBA’s higher-than-expected rate hike.
  • RBA beats market forecasts with 0.50% interest rate lift, cites inflation as the key cause for the bold move.
  • The sustained upside can direct bulls towards May’s top, 2017 peak.
  • Bears need validation from 200-SMA to retake control.

Alike other Aussie pairs, AUD/NZD also portrayed a stellar reaction to the RBA’s heavy rate hike while crossing the monthly hurdle. That said, the cross-currency pair rallied more than 60 pips to 1.1164 during the initial jump before retreating to 1.1142 amid Tuesday’s Asian session.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) crossed wide market expectations by lifting the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 0.85%. The RBA Rate Statement, however, appears less lucrative for the AUD/USD bulls and seemed to have probed the quote after the initial knee-jerk reaction to the RBA’s rate hike.

Given the strong fundamental push, as well as the quote’s ability to cross the immediate hurdle, AUD/NZD is likely to challenge the yearly top, marked in May, surrounding 1.1195.

Following that, a run-up towards the year 2017 peak around 1.1300 can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, the resistance-turned-support line, near 1.1110, as well as the one-week-old rising trend line around 1.1070, challenges the AUD/NZD bears.

Even if the AUD/NZD bears manage to conquer the 1.1070 support, the 200-SMA level of 1.1000 will be a tough nut to crack for the pair sellers.

AUD/NZD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.116
Today Daily Change 0.0082
Today Daily Change % 0.74%
Today daily open 1.1078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1026
Daily SMA50 1.0957
Daily SMA100 1.0839
Daily SMA200 1.0657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1095
Previous Daily Low 1.1055
Previous Weekly High 1.1109
Previous Weekly Low 1.095
Previous Monthly High 1.1193
Previous Monthly Low 1.092
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.107
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1036
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1017
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1097
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1137

 

 

