AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Pressured below 100-bar EMA ahead of RBNZ

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD attacks the upper limit of 1.0641-1.0683 latest range.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to cross key resistances keep sellers hopeful.
  • RBNZ to keep interest rate unchanged, news on extra stimulus, rate outlook will be watched closely.

AUD/NZD wavers around 1.0665 amid the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair has been trading in a choppy range following its declines below 100-bar EMA during late-Monday.

Other than recent declines below the key EMA, Friday’s failure to cross the early-October low join bearish MACD signals to favor the AUD/NZD sellers. However, the RBNZ’s upcoming monetary policy decision, at 01:00 GMT, pushes the pair traders to remain cautious ahead of the key event.

Although the New Zealand central bank isn’t expected to alter the benchmark interest rate, currently at 0.25%, hopes of a new line of money supply, directly to banks, can mark the RBNZ’s bearish bias. It should also be noted that some among the analyst fraternity also anticipate Governor Adrian Orr & Company to follow the footsteps of RBA and announce a rate cut, which in turn can propel the pair.

Read: RBNZ Preview: Prepping up for negative interest rates

That said, 100-bar EMA and the stated horizontal resistance comprising the early-October bottom and Friday’s high, respectively around 1.0690 and 1.0755/60, will offer intermediate halts during the surprise run-up by the AUD/NZD prices.

Meanwhile, the 1.0640/30 region, including multiple levels marked since October 26, can stop the AUD/NZD bears before directing them to the previous month’s low of 1.0594.

AUD/NZD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0665
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.0669
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0687
Daily SMA50 1.0778
Daily SMA100 1.0778
Daily SMA200 1.0646
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0733
Previous Daily Low 1.0666
Previous Weekly High 1.0771
Previous Weekly Low 1.0601
Previous Monthly High 1.0906
Previous Monthly Low 1.0595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0692
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0707
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0646
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0623
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0579
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0713
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0756
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.078

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

