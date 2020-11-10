- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand to keep rates steady at 0.25% in November.
- The central bank to unveil new stimulus tool, heading towards negative rates.
- Kiwi’s fate hinges on the forward guidance, risk sentiment.
New Zealand has steered through the coronavirus pandemic successfully, although the same cannot be said about its Western trading partners, which casts a dour outlook on its economic recovery. Therefore, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) could be compelled to do more to bolster the economic rebound when it announces its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
RBNZ readies for cheap funding
The RBNZ is likely to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at a record low of 0.25% for the fifth straight month in November. However, the central bank is set to introduce a new stimulus tool in a Funding for Lending Programme (FLP). The new policy tool will provide cheap funding to the banks, allowing them to further reduce their lending rates.
The FLP is seen as a crucial step towards negative interest rates, as the Kiwi central bank prepares for sub-zero rates next year, in a bid to spur economic growth. The programme could be established before the end of the year.
In its September policy meeting, the RBNZ board members kept the OCR steady at 0.25% while maintaining the Large-Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) program at NZ$100 billion. The central bank expanded the LSAP from NZ$40 billion to NZ$100 billion in August.
The policy announcement is scheduled this Wednesday at 0100 GMT followed by Governor Adrian Orr’s Orr will hold a press conference at 0200 GMT.
Economic recovery concerns justify new policy tool?
As the South-Pacific island nation rebounds from a shallower-than-expected recession in the first half of 2020, the downside risks to the economic outlook continue to persist in the longer run. Despite the domestic fundamentals are showing an improvement in trend, fresh lockdowns in the Western world are likely to impact the country’s tourism industry.
Further, coronavirus caution induced softer-than-expected rise in the price pressures in the September quarter could likely prompt the RBNZ to ease funding, in order to boost consumption and inflation.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) Shadow Board continues to question the need for negative rates and additional quantitative easing (QE) program expansion. Therefore, it's important for the RBNZ to launch the FLP to spur growth and make a negative OCR effective when it plans to deploy sub-zero rates early next year.
Heading into the RBNZ showdown, the NZD/USD pair stands resilient despite the OIS curve showing increased odds of additional easing in the coming months. Biden’s presidency in the US election combined with the COVID-19 vaccine optimism powered the kiwi to 20-month highs of 0.6855 on Monday.
The market mood remains upbeat as the progress in vaccine trials globally paves that way for a solid economic recovery, benefiting the higher-yielding assets, including the Antipodean. Therefore, a strong dovish language in the policy statement is needed to alter NZD/USD’s bullish course. Although, the risk sentiment at the time of the announcement could also impact the kiwi’s reaction.
More: NZD/USD to continue surfing the tide of global news above 0.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances toward 1.32 amid upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.32 after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD bouncing from lows as markets cool about vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is rising above 1.18 as US yields drop. Markets are calming after responding rapidly to news about an upcoming covid vaccine. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment and US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD recovers further from 1-month lows, climbs to $1890 level
Gold regained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight slump. A pullback in the equity markets and the US bond yields extended some support to the metal.
Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed
Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.