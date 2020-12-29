AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Correcting lower after being unable to break 1.0700

- Kiwi recovers strength after Aussie fails around 1.0700.
- AUD/NZD remains bearish, under 1.0650, could drop back to 1.0560.
The AUD/NZD is falling on Tuesday, after testing many days the 1.0700 area. The Aussie failed to rise above, leaving the cross vulnerable to the downside.
The decline so far found support at the 1.0650 zone; a break lower should expose 1.0600. The next strong support stands at 1.0560. A weekly close under 1.0580 should add more bearish pressure.
A daily close clearly above 1.0700 would negate the bearish bias, opening the doors to more gains. The next target is seen in the 1.0800 zone.
AUD/NZD daily chart
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0644
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.0672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0613
|Daily SMA50
|1.0612
|Daily SMA100
|1.0737
|Daily SMA200
|1.0684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0747
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0608
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0605
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0771
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.046
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0661
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0537
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0466
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0743
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0882
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
