AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Correcting lower after being unable to break 1.0700

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Kiwi recovers strength after Aussie fails around 1.0700.
  • AUD/NZD remains bearish, under 1.0650, could drop back to 1.0560.

The AUD/NZD is falling on Tuesday, after testing many days the 1.0700 area. The Aussie failed to rise above, leaving the cross vulnerable to the downside.

The decline so far found support at the 1.0650 zone; a break lower should expose 1.0600. The next strong support stands at 1.0560. A weekly close under 1.0580 should add more bearish pressure.

A daily close clearly above 1.0700 would negate the bearish bias, opening the doors to more gains. The next target is seen in the 1.0800 zone.

AUD/NZD daily chart

 

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0644
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.0672
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0613
Daily SMA50 1.0612
Daily SMA100 1.0737
Daily SMA200 1.0684
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0747
Previous Daily Low 1.0608
Previous Weekly High 1.0746
Previous Weekly Low 1.0605
Previous Monthly High 1.0771
Previous Monthly Low 1.046
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0661
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0694
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0605
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0537
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0466
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0743
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0814
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0882

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

