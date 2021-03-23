AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Breaks key resistance, eyes 1.1000

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Aussie soars after breaking the 1.0830 zone, hits highest since September versus Kiwi.
  • AUD/NZD bullish momentum to remain intact while above 1.0800, next target at 1.1000.

The AUD/NZD is rising sharply on Tuesday after breaking the 1.0830 area, a strong barrier that triggered a rally to 1.0935, the highest since September 1. The cross is having the best day in months.

Technical indicators are about to show overbought readings. The RSI is breaking the 70 level but the momentum for the aussie still favors more gains. No signs of a correction or consolidation are seen.

A reversal below 1.0830 would negate the bullish outlook, suggesting a possible correction to 1.0750 and a consolidation range at lower levels.

On the upside, above 1.0930, the next resistance stands at 1.0955 on the way to the 1.1000 target.

AUD/NZD daily chart

audnzd

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0927
Today Daily Change 0.0112
Today Daily Change % 1.04
Today daily open 1.0815
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0753
Daily SMA50 1.0737
Daily SMA100 1.0679
Daily SMA200 1.0727
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0821
Previous Daily Low 1.0781
Previous Weekly High 1.0851
Previous Weekly Low 1.0741
Previous Monthly High 1.0829
Previous Monthly Low 1.0539
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0806
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0796
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0791
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0766
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0831
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0846
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0871

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Teases monthly bottom above 1.1800 amid EU’s virus-led lockdown

EUR/USD: Teases monthly bottom above 1.1800 amid EU’s virus-led lockdown

EUR/USD bounces off two-week low but fails to convince buyers. Germany, Netherlands extend activity restrictions, EU Health Director-General Gallina tried to placate vaccine fears. Market sentiment consolidates amid Fedspeak, geopolitical tension and pre-PMI caution.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls target a significant retracement of bearish daily impulse

GBP/USD: Bulls target a significant retracement of bearish daily impulse

GBP/USD is o the verge of an upside correction from the daily demand area. Cable has been in the hands of the bears midweek as the US dollar firms on a safe-haven bid. Bulls can looking to the lower time frames, such as the 15-min, to establish an optimal entry point. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Teases monthly bottom above 1.1800 amid EU’s virus-led lockdown

EUR/USD: Teases monthly bottom above 1.1800 amid EU’s virus-led lockdown

EUR/USD bounces off two-week low but fails to convince buyers. Germany, Netherlands extend activity restrictions, EU Health Director-General Gallina tried to placate vaccine fears. Market sentiment consolidates amid Fedspeak, geopolitical tension and pre-PMI caution.

EUR/USD News

Dogecoin price rests at an inflection point for the bull market

Dogecoin price rests at an inflection point for the bull market

Dogecoin price staring at consecutive closes below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) since November 2020. Daily volume has not closed above average since February 10. Squeeze formation puts DOGE traders on alert.

Read more

Lucid Motors Stock Price: CCIV extends slide to fresh two-week lows near $24

Lucid Motors Stock Price: CCIV extends slide to fresh two-week lows near $24

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) shares lost more than 2% on the first day of the week and continued to push lower after the opening bell on Tuesday to touch the lowest level in two weeks at $24.07. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures