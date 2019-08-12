AUD/JPY: Unfazed by Kent’s speech, AU/Japan data, risk catalysts in the spotlight

- AUD/JPY shows little reaction to the RBA’s Kent’s speech.
- Risk catalysts like Hong Kong protest, updates from Argentinean politics and US-China trade developments dominate market sentiment.
- Second-tier data from Australia and Japan will provide fresh impulse.
AUD/JPY failed to move much despite a speech from the RBA’s Assistance Governor as it seesaws around 71.10 during early Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent recently appeared for a speech at the Finance and Treasury Association Breakfast in Sydney on The Usual Transmission – Monetary Policy and Financial Conditions.
Read: RBA Kent: We are inflation targeters, unlikely to need negative rates in Australia.
The RBA policymaker praised the central bank’s lower rate policy that helps them witness record low bank funding costs. He further mentioned that the RBA isn’t targeting the unemployment rate with the policy.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) didn’t move much on the news as traders might be waiting for the question and answer session for further details.
Given the recently dovish rhetoric by the RBA’s quarterly monetary policy report and downbeat comments from the Governor Philip Lowe, Mr. Kent’s statements are likely to weigh further onto the Aussie if answers to audience questions show the central bank’s bearish bias.
Though, investors will keep an eye on the July month data for National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Confidence/Condition survey results for Australia for immediate direction. Also on the traders’ radar will be Japan’s July month Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index and Machine Tool Orders, coupled with the June month Territory Industry Index data.
It should also be noted that geopolitical tension in Hong Kong, due to 10-week old protests, trade news and primary election victory by the anti-market candidate in Argentina are some of the key risk catalysts that are supporting the Japanese Yen off-late.
Technical Analysis
An area comprising January lows and current month bottom near 70.74/70 can keep the downside limited, a break of which can drag the quote to 70.00 while August 08 high around 72.40 offers immediate resistance to the pair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts a modest advance, no directional conviction
Trade tensions kept the greenback out of investors’ radar but the common currency held within familiar levels around 1.1200 as the Union doesn’t lack turmoil either.
GBP/USD remains below 12-day old resistance-line amid Brexit/political uncertainty
Despite the early-week recovery, GBP/USD seems to falter as it remains below near-term trend-line resistance while making the rounds to 1.2080 during early Tuesday.
USD/JPY: unstoppable yen’s advance far from over
Dismal Japanese data may exacerbate yen’s strength. US Treasury yields keep falling alongside equities in a risk-averse environment. USD/JPY could extend its decline toward the 104.20/30 price zone once below 105.00.
Gold remains in the hands of the bulls, eyes on 127.2% Fibo target
Gold holds form in early Asia following a rally overnight as the bulls continue to support on pullbacks with in the 1500s. The price of the yellow metal is bid on the basis of lingering trade-war risk and general down bat assessments of the global recovery.
US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar
The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward.