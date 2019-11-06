AUD/JPY technical analysis: Rising wedge, 50-bar SMA stop sellers above 74.80/75

- AUD/JPY extends pullback from late-July highs.
- The quote nears key support confluence amid bearish MACD.
Despite witnessing a pullback from the highest since July 26, AUD/JPY still stays above the key support confluence while taking rounds to 75.00 during early Asian morning on Thursday.
The pair trades above the support line of a short-term rising wedge bearish formation together with 50-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 74.80/75, a break of which could confirm the theoretical downside of the quote. Also increasing the odds of pair’s decline are the bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.
In doing so, October 11 top surrounding 74.00 will be the intermediate stop before highlighting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of October-November upside, near 73.15.
During the additional south-run below 73.15, prices could revisit early-October levels close to 72.50 and 71.70.
Meanwhile, the recent highs around 75.45 and an upward sloping trend line since October 22, forming part of the bearish pattern, at 75.62 now, could entertain intra-day buyers in a case of pair’s U-turn.
AUD/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75
|Today Daily Change
|-27 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36%
|Today daily open
|75.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.15
|Daily SMA50
|73.35
|Daily SMA100
|73.71
|Daily SMA200
|75.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.42
|Previous Daily Low
|74.65
|Previous Weekly High
|75.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.06
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
