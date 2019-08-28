AUD/JPY technical analysis: 100-HMA exerts immediate downside pressure

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY remains on the back foot with its repeated failures to cross 100-HMA.
  • A horizontal line around 71.25 has been acting as the key support since August 14.

With the 100-hour moving average (HMA) aptly limiting the AUD/JPY pair’s immediate upside, the quote stays on the back foot while taking rounds to 71.41 during Asian morning on Thursday.

Even so, a two-week-old horizontal-line near 71.25 limits the AUD/JPY pair’s near-term declines, which if ignored could drag prices to 71.00 round-figure.

It should also be noted that the week-start gap near 70.75 can question pair’s further downside, if not then 70.00 will become sellers’ favorite.

On the upside, successful break of 100-HMA, at 71.52 now, propels the AUD/JPY pair towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its downpour between August 13 and 25, at 71.80.

In a case where buyers dominate beyond 71.80, the downward sloping trend-lines since August 21 and August 13, around 71.84 and 71.97 respectively, will be in the spotlight.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.41
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 71.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.06
Daily SMA50 74.06
Daily SMA100 75.55
Daily SMA200 77.39
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.94
Previous Daily Low 71.26
Previous Weekly High 72.41
Previous Weekly Low 71.03
Previous Monthly High 76.28
Previous Monthly Low 74.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.5

 

 

