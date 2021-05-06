AUD/JPY retreats below 84.80 on suspension of Chinese-Australian economic dialogue

- AUD/JPY erases partial daily gains in the Asian session.
- Aussie suffers quick losses after China announces indefinite suspension of economic dialogue with Australia.
- Risk aversion underpins the demand for yen.
The Aussie depreciates against its rivals and book some quick losses in the Asian session. The cross peaked at 84.82 before returning to session lows at 84.24, albeit recovering swiftly above 84.50.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 84.53, down 0.08% on the day.
A Chinese top economic planner decided to suspend all China-Australia strategic economic partnership dialogue. The move is a response to some Australian Commonwealth Government official’s actions, in relation to disrupting the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia, as reported by the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) of China.
The statement has immediate implications on the cross as it dived lower and remained under pressure. The move could hamper the trade aspects of Australia, as China is the largest trading partner for Australia.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen pulled out some gains on its safe-haven appeal. In recent development, Japan is considering extending the pandemic state of emergency with some relaxation.
As for now, the risk catalyst continues to influence and move the cross in a narrow trading range, as investors avoid the riskier aussie for the time being.
AUDJPY additional levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|84.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.01
|Daily SMA50
|83.87
|Daily SMA100
|82.1
|Daily SMA200
|79.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.69
|Previous Daily Low
|84.24
|Previous Weekly High
|85.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.5
|Previous Monthly High
|85.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
