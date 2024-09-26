AUD/JPY retakes 99.00 mark and beyond, upside potential seems limited

- AUD/JPY steadily moves back closer to a multi-week high touched on Wednesday.
- The RBA’s hawkish stance and a positive risk tone continue to benefit the Aussie.
- Bets for another BoJ rate hike in 2024 should limit the JPY losses and cap the cross.
The AUD/JPY cross attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Thursday and jumps back above the 99.00 mark in the last hour, though remains below over a three-week top touched the previous day.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to draw support from a more hawkish stance adopted by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). In fact, the Australian central bank reiterated on Tuesday that policy will need to be restrictive until confidence returns that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range. Adding to this, RBA Governor Michele Bullock stated that the recent data has not significantly influenced the policy outlook.
Moreover, the latest consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday showed that the core CPI remains above the RBA's 2-3% target band and is not enough to justify rate cuts in the near term. Meanwhile, the RBA's semi-annual Financial Stability Review (FSR) revealed that the risk of widespread financial stress remains limited. Furthermore, a positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
That said, growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates again by the end of this year should help limit deeper JPY losses and keep a lid on the AUD/JPY cross. The bets were reaffirmed by the BoJ meeting minutes released earlier today, which showed that board members shared a view over the need for vigilance to the risk of inflation overshoot and that it was appropriate to adjust the degree of monetary support moderately.
Even from a technical perspective, the formation of a 'Death Cross' on the daily chart – with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossing below the very important 200-day SMA – warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 100.00 psychological mark, or the 200-day SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the AUD/JPY cross.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. With wage inflation becoming a cause of concern, the BoJ looks to move away from ultra loose policy, while trying to avoid slowing the activity too much.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds toward 0.6850 on risk-recovery, Powell eyed
AUD/USD regains upside traction and rises toward 0.6850 in Thursday's Asian trades. China's new stimulus measures, encouraging RBA Financial Stability Review and risk recovery support the Aussie ahead of Powell's speech.
USD/JPY: Upside remains capped below 145.00 ahead of Powell
USD/JPY holds the renewed upside below 145.00 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair capitalizes on a pause in the US Dollar recovery and a positive shift in risk sentiment while cautious Minutes of the BoJ's July meeting also underpin the USD/JPY ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold price consolidates below all-time peak, awaits Fed Chair Powell’s speech
Gold price remains confined in a narrow trading band, though the downside remains cushioned. Bets for another 50 bps Fed rate cut in November cap the USD and offer support for XAU/USD. Geopolitical tensions further act as a tailwind ahead of speeches by influential FOMC members.
Ethereum's takes 2% downturn as CoinShares notes that L2s have complicated economic design of L1 and ETH
Ethereum is down over 2% on Wednesday following CoinShares' recent report detailing token transfers and asset speculation as some of the key value drivers for ETH. The report also highlighted how the recent Mainnet upgrade has complicated the Layer 1 and ETH's economic design.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.