AUD/JPY resists extending gains towards 94.00, focus on RBA Minutes, Tokyo’s meddling

- AUD/JPY grinds higher around eight-day top as bulls await more clues.
- Risk-on mood, firmer yields and no sign of Japan intervention keep buyers hopeful.
- Fears of Tokyo’s meddling, wait for clues of the RBA’s surprise 0.25% rate hike probe further upside.
- Bulls to have a bumpy road ahead, bears will have a tough time returning unless any surprises erupt from Japan, Australia.
AUD/JPY struggles to portray the risk-on mood around a two-week high near 93.85 during Tuesday’s Asian session, after witnessing a strong positive start due to the firmer sentiment. The reason could be linked to the cautious sentiment ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Meeting Minutes.
In addition to the pre-event anxiety, mainly due to the RBA’s surprise 0.25% rate hike, the absence of major data/events and expectations of Japan’s intervention also seems to challenge the AUD/JPY prices. Also, hawkish Fed bets and updates from China’s annual Communist Party Congress meeting add filters for the pair’s upside.
That said, the cross-currency pair rose the most in a fortnight the previous day after the global markets welcomed the UK’s U-turn from a “mini-budget” proposals that were perceived as detrimental to the British economy. Also favoring the risk-on mood could be the hopes of more stimulus from China, Europe and Japan to defend the respective economies from slipping into the recession.
It’s worth noting that China President Xi Jinping’s comments suggested a firm determination to zero-covid policy and sounded challenging for geopolitical concerns. However, statements from China’s Premier Li seemed to have favored the sentiment of late. China’s Li stated that the economy continues its upward trend. “China will keep economic operations within a reasonable range," Li added.
Elsewhere, hawkish Fed bets also challenge the AUD/JPY pair buyers. As per the latest readings of the CME’s FedWatch Tool, there is nearly 95% chance of a 75 bps Fed rate hike in November.
While portraying the mood, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped 1.09% while Wall Street also reversed Friday’s losses the previous day amid firmer sentiment. Additionally, the US Treasury yields marked mild gains after witnessing a downbeat start whereas the S&P 500 Futures add nearly 0.80% intraday by the press time.
Looking forward, it all depends upon the RBA Minutes as bears seek clues supporting the latest price-negative surprise, which in turn could help AUD/JPY to pare the latest gains. Also likely to challenge the pair buyers are the increasing odds of Japan’s market intervention to defend the yen as it drops to the lowest levels in 32 years versus the US dollar. Recently, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that they are keeping a close eye on the fx market with a sense of urgency.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the monthly resistance line, now support around 92.60, directs AUD/JPY bulls towards the 100-DMA hurdle surrounding 94.25.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.83
|Today Daily Change
|1.69
|Today Daily Change %
|1.83%
|Today daily open
|92.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.54
|Daily SMA50
|94.63
|Daily SMA100
|94.2
|Daily SMA200
|90.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.55
|Previous Daily Low
|92.11
|Previous Weekly High
|93.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.84
|Previous Monthly High
|98.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZ CPI 7.2% YoY, higher than expected, NZD rockets to 0.5659
There was a lot of room for the headline CPI number to surprise on the upside or the downside which was reflected in the range of expectations for this morning’s data, from a low of 6.3% YoY to a high of 7.0% YoY (with the median estimate being 6.5%).
EUR/USD holds on to Monday’s gains above 0.9800
EUR/USD hovers around 0.9840 after topping at 0.9851. The shared currency benefited from UK news, bringing relief to financial markets as the government reverted most of its mini-budget decisions.
Gold: UK political mess weighs on the USD
Gold is in recovery mode on Monday, trading at around $1,658 after bottoming at $1,640.14 on Friday. The Dollar is under selling pressure at the weekly opening on the back of easing Treasury yields. Market players are looking at the UK and the latest political developments for markets’ direction.
Chainlink: Failure to find support could lead to a $5 LINK
Chainlink price may be in for difficult times. Chainlink's price is struggling to hurdle a newfound resistant level. The technicals show multiple reasons to justify bears entering the market soon.
Mini-budget U-turn takes the pressure off gilts and the pound
It’s been a positive start to the week for European markets, with decent gains across the board, helped by the continued walk back of the recent UK mini budget by the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.