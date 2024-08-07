AUD/JPY rallies to weekly top, bulls await sustained strength above 97.00 mark

- AUD/JPY catches aggressive bids in reaction to dovish remarks by BoJ’s Uchida.
- A positive risk tone further undermines the safe-haven JPY and lends support.
- The RBA’s hawkish stance and the upbeat Chinese import data act as a tailwind.
The AUD/JPY cross builds on this week's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of the 90.00 psychological mark, or its lowest level since May 2023 and gains positive traction for the second straight day on Wednesday. The strong intraday momentum lifts spot prices to a fresh weekly peak, around the 97.00 round figure during the Asian session and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) comes under intense selling pressure in reaction to dovish remarks from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida, saying that the central bank won't hike rates when markets are unstable. This comes on top of signs of stability in the global financial markets, which is seen as another factor undermining demand for the safe-haven JPY and lending some support to the AUD/JPY cross.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), on the other hand, continues to draw support from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish outlook on Tuesday, indicating that it will keep policy restrictive in the wake of still sticky inflation. Meanwhile, Chinese trade data released this Wednesday showed an unexpected surge in imports, by the 7.2% YoY rate in July, which suggested that domestic demand remains resilient.
Investors, however, remain worried about signs of cooling economic growth in China – the world's second-largest economy. Apart from this, geopolitical risks stemming from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East should keep a lid on the market optimism. This, in turn, could offer some support to the JPY and cap gains for the AUD/JPY cross, warranting some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Economic Indicator
Trade Balance CNY
The Trade Balance released by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China is a balance between exports and imports of total goods and services. A positive value shows trade surplus, while a negative value shows trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the CNY. As the Chinese economy has influence on the global economy, this economic indicator would have an impact on the Forex market. In general, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish) for the CNY.Read more.
Last release: Wed Aug 07, 2024 03:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 601.9B
Consensus: -
Previous: 703.73B
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its decline near 1.0900 on the recovery of US Dollar
The EUR/USD pair trades on a softer note near 1.0915 after retracing from seven-month highs of nearly 1.1008 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The firmer US Dollar broadly drags the major pair lower. Investors await the release of June Trade Balance and Industrial Production from Germany, which are due later in the day.
USD/JPY extends upswing toward 148.00 amid BoJ Uchida's dovish remarks
USD/JPY extends the upswing toward 148.00 early Wednesday. Dovish comments from the BoJ official Uchida weigh heavily on the Japanese Yen, keeping the pair strongly bid. The Fed- BoJ policy divergence stays in the spotlight amid an upbeat mood.
Gold tests critical daily support line, as sellers refuse to give up
Gold price is extending its losing momentum into the fifth straight day on Wednesday, approaching the weekly low of $2,364 amid a broadly firmer US Dollar and an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields.
Bitcoin likely to crash 19% as dead-cat scenario unfolds
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are currently showing indications of modest recoveries, with each cryptocurrency experiencing brief upward movements. However, these recoveries appear to be temporary.
Policy mistake, Mideast or Yen
Which one of these is the key culprit? Failure to read the weakening economy and risk-taking negative consequence of yen reversal – the upcoming weeks rather days will reveal the relative weights between these two leading factors behind the 1000 plus slide in Nasdaq and similarly badly hit S&P 500, Russell 2000, cryptos and commodities.